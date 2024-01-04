Into the Deep brings Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss back to the world of shark thrillers

Forty-nine years after playing a major role in the Steven Spielberg classic Jaws (and fourteen years after making an appearance in Alexandre Aja’s Piranha 3D), Richard Dreyfuss has been cast in another film that promises to be packed with aquatic thrills, Vigilante Diaries director Christian Sesma’s Into the Deep . This one managed to get all the way into post-production before catching the attention of the folks at The Daily Jaws.

Scripted by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway – who have previously collaborated on the alligator movie The Flood, the Dolph Lundgren action thriller Section 8, the biker werewolf movie Howlers, and the mystery Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop – Into the Deep has the following synopsis: A group of divers searching for sunken treasure witness the murder of drug dealers by modern-day pirates, but a killer great white is determined not to let any of them escape its waters.

Dreyfuss is playing a character named Seamus and is joined in the cast by Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween), Stuart Townsend (Queen of the Damned), Jon Seda (La Brea), AnnaMaria Demara (The Princess and the Bodyguard), Ron Smoorenburg (Meg 2: The Trench), Lorena Sarria (Apache Junction), Callum McGowan (The Gallery), Maverick Kang Jr. (The Creator), Tom O’Connell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Tofan Pirani (My Dear Donovan), and Quinn P Hensley (Dhar Mann).

Dean Newman, Head of Content for The Daily Jaws, had this to say about Dreyfuss starring in Into the Deep: “ Quint actor Robert Shaw capitalized on his success of Jaws in another Peter Benchley adaptation, The Deep, just two years later, so it is a surprise that it has taken Dreyfuss this long to head back to the world of shark cinema. With a shiver of shark films sets to be released again this year, the kudos of having one of the crew of the Orca onboard the production and – no matter if the film is good or bad – this was not a casting accident as it will certainly make it stand out from the crowd, giving it a bigger boost and making it a must see for curious Jaws and shark film fans alike. “

