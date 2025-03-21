Get a new look at the Ironheart series with images of Riri Williams in the new suit

2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did the usual Marvel thing and laid some ground for future projects that had been announced. Other than the sequel establishing Shuri as the new Black Panther, the Ryan Coogler film also introduced a college student who would be taking up the mantle of Tony Stark with her own brand of Iron armor. The setup could lend itself to both the Ironheart show and the planned Armor Wars project, but after some years, the studio is finally set to premiere the series this summer on June 24 on Disney+.

The social media for DiscussingFilm has unveiled the release date as well as posted a couple of new looks at the Ironheart series with some preview images of Riri Williams in her new Iron Man-inspired suit. You can get a look at the newly released images below.

New look at ‘IRONHEART’



Premiering June 24 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/p8wkVpmD6R — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 21, 2025

Dominique Thorne stars in Ironheart as Riri Williams, “a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.” Thorne and Ramos are joined in the cast by Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Lyric Ross, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Jim Rash, Harper Anthony, Sonia Denis, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Paul Calderón, and Cree Summer. We’ve also heard that Sacha Baron Cohen was in talks to play Mephisto.

Chinaka Hodge, whose previous credits include Snowpiercer and The Midnight Club, is the head writer on the series. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes direct the episodes. Ryan Coogler, who was behind the Black Panther movies, is an executive producer on the show.