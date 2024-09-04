Is a Halloween prequel series with Dr. Loomis in development?

If small screen horror franchise prequels are going to be a thing, then you know all of us here are ready for them. We’ve seen some snags in the Friday the 13th series Crystal Lake, but with that looking to be back on track that will make for a high-profile expansion on the series. We, too, can also look forward to It – Welcome to Derry, which is set to premiere on HBO next year. Joining them could be a prequel series to the Halloween franchise, with the focus being on Dr. Sam Loomis, the psychiatrist who was assigned to Michael Myers after murdering his older sister.

As Titus Peoples – who produced 2020’s The Cattle Farmer – posted on Instagram, “Still very much so in the early development of things but I’ve always wondered about the life of Dr. Samuel Loomis before getting to Michael. With the help of my co creator and co-writer @pbr__papi we will expand on the “Halloween” Mythology with this series. Pilot episode 90% written.. Ultimate Class Studios going crazy! Pen to pad and belt to ass! The cases before Michael…”

Obviously, very few details are known at this point, but when iHorror reached out to Peoples over the Halloween prequel, he said, “I think fans are going to really appreciate the extended world we are building in the Halloween universe. Dr. Samuel Loomis is such an interesting character so it would be great to explore who he was before he met Michael.”

While building on well-loved franchises can put fans on high alert, I think exploring Loomis is a terrific idea for a Halloween prequel series. After all, we already know so much about Michael Myers and, really, do we need to see what he was up to when he was three years old? As far as Halloween characters go, Loomis is absolutely the one worth learning more about. Hell, we were asking for one almost a decade ago!

Psycho prequel series Bates Motel went off the air but clearly made enough of an impression to inspire others. As of now, Brad Caleb Kane is serving as showrunner for both Crystal Lake and It – Welcome to Derry, which wrapped production last month.

Do you think a Halloween prequel series focusing on Dr. Loomis could work? Who would make a perfect younger version?