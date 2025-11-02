Poll: What’s Your Favorite Halloween Sequel or remake?

Well, another Halloween is over and done with. If you’re like us here at JoBlo, at some point over the spooky month leading up to Halloween, you dipped into the classic Halloween franchise (check out our Halloween movie rankings HERE). There have been a baker’s dozen of Halloween films, but of course, one must also acknowledge that this has been an inconsistent franchise, to say the least. John Carpenter’s 1978 classic is one of the greatest slasher movies ever made and a horror masterpiece. But one of the things that made it so scary was just how evil Michael Myers was. We had no idea why he wanted to kill, and that made him all the more terrifying. Of course, Hollywood being Hollywood, when they decided to make this series into a franchise, they opted to make Michael Myers’ Laurie Strode’s brother. Carpenter himself even took part in revising Myers’ origins when he shot additional scenes for the movie’s TV premiere in 1981.

Of course, that was all undone when David Gordon Green opted to make a legacy sequel, Halloween, which ignored all the previous films, except the first. But even then, its own sequels, particularly Halloween Ends, proved to be divisive. Yet, there are good sequels too, with many of us here at JoBlo having an exceptionally soft spot for Halloween III: Season of the Witch, which didn’t feature Myers and told its own spooky Halloween story. And then, of course, there were the Rob Zombie Halloween movies, with the first a remake of Carpenter’s original, which received a controversial sequel of its own.

So, with all those Halloween movies available, we want to know which one is your favorite. We made this a “favourite sequel/ remake” list, as including the original Carpenter movie is too unfair to the other movies. So take the poll below and let us know which one is your fave!