Jack Nicholson’s daughter showcases the legendary actor enjoying the holidays in a rare public photo on social media

Nicholson is an actor so iconic, he’s sometimes referred to simply as “Jack.” The star of classics such as The Shining, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Chinatown, Batman, Wolf and As Good As It Gets is certainly enjoying his retirement and continues to turn down roles. Lou Adler, a veteran record producer who is a close friend of Nicholson’s, revealed a couple of years ago, “A friend of mine wanted to put him in a movie. And he had a conversation with him. But Jack says, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ He goes, ‘You know what I did today? I sat under a tree and I read a book.’” Adler laughed, saying, “That sounds like Jack.” Then, he added that Jack is just “doing whatever he really wants to do.”

Nicholson’s public appearances are rare nowadays, even his appearances at Laker games have gotten more scarce. The iconic cinema star was recently seen at a playoff game in 2023, but a new photo of Nicholson has surfaced on Instagram, courtesy of his daughter, Lorraine Nicholson. Lorraine’s post consisted of a slideshow of holiday pictures with the caption reading, “the giving season.” One photo features Jack’s son, Ray Nicholson, who drew comparisons to his dad with his role in Smile 2. And another photo, amongst the others, has Lorraine cuddling up to Jack, who looks like he just stepped off the set of The Departed.