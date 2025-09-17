Horror Movie News

Jacob’s Ladder 4K restoration is getting a national theatrical release

By
Posted 11 minutes ago
A 4K restoration of the trippy 1990 horror thriller Jacob's Ladder, starring Tim Robbins, is getting a national theatrical releaseA 4K restoration of the trippy 1990 horror thriller Jacob's Ladder, starring Tim Robbins, is getting a national theatrical release

A 4K restoration of the trippy 1990 horror thriller Jacob’s Ladder is set to have its World Premiere at the American Cinematheque’s Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on September 28 before heading over to the IFC Center in New York City on Friday, October 3, with a national theatrical rollout to follow in the United States, courtesy of Rialto. Jacob’s Ladder is aiming to unsettle a new generation of moviegoers (along with its established fans) this Halloween season – and to support the release, a 4K restoration trailer has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above!

Directed by Fatal Attraction‘s Adrian Lyne, Jacob’s Ladder stars Tim Robbins and was scripted by Bruce Joel Rubin – who won an Oscar for writing Ghost the same year this movie was released. Here’s the synopsis: Jacob Singer, a Vietnam War veteran plagued with troubling hallucinations and traumatic flashbacks, struggles to maintain his sanity as his terrible past invades his waking life. As girlfriend Jezzie and chiropractor friend Louis try to help him find balance, Jacob only descends further into madness and despair. Robbins was joined in the cast by Elizabeth Peña, Patricia Kalember, Danny Aiello, Matt Craven, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Jason Alexander, Eriq La Salle, and Ving Rhames.

Rubin was inspired to write the screenplay after having a nightmare that he was trapped in a New York subway station. “I wanted to explore what is most terrifying to me. Not just scary, but psychically horrifying. (In the nightmare) my mind started projecting that the only way out was to go farther down. I woke up sweating and thinking, ‘What a great idea for a movie!’ Jacob’s Ladder ultimately became a story of terrible paranoia, of not knowing what is true. Every time you think you know where you’re standing — the rug gets pulled out from underneath you. To me, that’s a terrifying premise.

The restoration was completed by Roundabout – USA from the original negative scanned and restored in 4K. The color grading and restoration was supervised by Adrian Lyne. This project comes to us from STUDIOCANAL and was supervised by Delphine Roussel and Jean-Pierre Boiget. Details on the national release have not yet been revealed, so keep an eye on your local listings!

Are you a fan of Jacob’s Ladder, and are you glad to hear that the 4K restoration is getting a national theatrical release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Jacob's Ladder

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,077 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Jacob's Ladder News

See More
The new episode of the Best Horror Movie You Never Saw video series looks back at Adrian Lyne's 1990 film Jacob's Ladder.

JoBlo Originals

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

Posted 3 years ago
It’s time for a new episode of our Best Horror Movie You Never Saw video series (released under the Revisited banner), and in this one we’re looking back at Jacob’s Ladder (watch it HERE), the 1990 horror thriller directed by Fatal Attraction‘s Adrian...
The latest episode of our Revisited video series looks back at Adrian Lyne's 1990 horror thriller Jacob's Ladder, starring Tim Robbins

JoBlo Originals

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

Posted 3 years ago
It’s time for a new episode in our Revisited video series, and the film we’re revisiting this time around is the trippy 1990 horror thriller Jacob’s Ladder (watch it HERE). Directed by Fatal Attraction‘s Adrian Lyne, Jacob’s Ladder stars Tim...

The Test of Time: Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Posted 5 years ago
We all have certain movies we love. Movies we respect without question because of either tradition, childhood love, or because they’ve always been classics. However, as time keeps ticking, do those classics still hold up? Do they remain must-see? So…the...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!