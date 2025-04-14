Sender: Jamie Lee Curtis producing and starring in psychological horror film

Jamie Lee Curtis wrapped up her time in the Halloween franchise with Halloween Ends back in 2022 – and now, three years after she left the Laurie Strode character behind (and went on to win an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once), she’s returning to the horror genre to produce and star in the psychological horror film Sender .

Deadline reports that Curtis is being joined in the cast by Britt Lower (Severance), David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), and Anna Baryshnikov (Love Lies Bleeding).

The feature directorial debut of Russell Goldman, Sender is based on Return to Sender, Goldman’s award-winning 2022 short that he later adapted into a 2023 Black List script. Lower takes on the role of a woman who experiences an e-commerce package delivery scam that becomes so personal and disturbing that she becomes hellbent on discovering the identity of her anonymous sender.

Filming has already begun. Curtis is producing for Comet Pictures alongside Molly Hallam and Jake Katofsky. Akshay Shah, Lower and Goldman are executive producers on the project, with Thomas Grabinski, Eric Baird, Cesar Vega, and Mireia Vilanova co-producing. Verve Ventures attached Hallam to the project and represents the film for North American sales.

Curtis provided the following statement: “ I am so proud to be a part of Russell’s first movie, the first of many. The little seed that Comet Pictures planted has now grown into a feature filled with talented artists surrounding a new and exciting filmmaker. ” Deadline notes that Curtis and Goldman previously collaborated on the graphic novel Mother Nature. Curtis has long been planning to make her own feature directorial debut with an adaptation of that graphic novel. She announced five years ago that she would be teaming up with Blumhouse Productions for that project, but we haven’t heard much more about it.

Are you glad to hear that Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to horror for Sender? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

As for the Halloween franchise… well, Curtis may not be entirely done with it. She left the door open for a return in an interview last year, where she said, “never say never.”