Jamie Lee Curtis gives a cryptic "never say never" over reprising Laurie Strode

Jamie Lee Curtis seemingly ended her run as Laurie Strode in 2022, but could she actually return as the Halloween character?

Laurie strode

The spooky season may be over but we still love us some Jamie Lee Curtis, forever the most iconic scream queen to emerge from ‘70s horror. Sure, she’s gone on to Oscar glory but we’ll always love her as Laurie Strode, even if she has hung it up on the character…or has she?

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jamie Lee Curtis seemed to assure us that Laurie Strode is no more, saying, “I have hung up my bell-bottoms and my pale blue button-down shirt, and I have relinquished [Laurie] to the ages with a warm, ‘aloha,’ and a thanks for all the years and memories.” Then she added a quick, cryptid farewell: “And yet, if I’ve learned anything in my 65 years on the planet, it’s never say never. Goodbye.”

OK, so it’s highly doubtful that Jamie Lee Curtis would actually play Laurie Strode ever again, so maybe it’s just wishful thinking on our part that her “never say never” is a legitimate tease. Then again, with how David Gordon Green’s trilogy ended — narratively, because you know we’re not talking about quality… — it wouldn’t make sense to bring her back. What are we going to watch her do all day? That said, Scout Taylor-Compton — who played the character for Rob Zombie — has actually expressed an interest in reprising her take, which might work out better in terms of story.

With Laurie Strode moving on, we’d still love to see Jamie Lee Curtis return to the horror genre. Instead, it looks like the closest we’ll get is the Freaky Friday sequel. But her work in the genre can’t be understated, with movies like Prom Night and Terror Train with its share of fans. But for me, her best performance — in horror or not — has always been in 1981’s Roadgames, a terrific Aussie thriller that you have to see if you haven’t already.

Can you see Jamie Lee Curtis returning as Laurie Strode or is that one knife that doesn’t need to be sharpened? Which performance do you think was the strongest? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
