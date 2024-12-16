Universal holds a magnifying glass over Jamie Lee Curtis to possibly star in the studio’s Murder, She Wrote movie

Universal is looking to Jamie Lee Curtis (True Lies, Borderlands, Trading Places) to pick up where Angela Lansbury left off for the studio’s Murder, She Wrote movie. There’s no deal yet, but Curtis is the studio’s top choice to play Jessica Fletcher in a film based on the 12-season CBS series.

The script is by Dumb Money scribes Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, and Lord Miller and Amy Pascal are producing it. Plans to scope out a Murder, She Wrote film come at a time when whodunit stories are making a killer comeback. Rian Johnson’s Knives Out Mysteries series is a smash hit with audiences. At the same time, other titles like Netflix’s Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), and Kenneth Branagh’s revival of Hercule Poirot (Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice) are great additions to the genre’s offerings.

Angela Lansbury played Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote from 1984 to 1996. In the long-running, fan-favorite series, Fletcher is a retired schoolteacher turned mystery writer adept at solving real-world mysteries. The show garnered 41 Emmy nominations, with Lansbury a staple of the annual celebration for her role. She never won an award for her part in the show, but fans still carry a candle for Lansbury and her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher.

Jamie Lee Curtis is an inspired, if not obvious, pick to play Jessica in a Murder, She Wrote movie. Curtis has the uncanny ability to slip into any role, and imagining her as a mystery writer turned super-sleuth would be a fantastic addition to her elongated list of roles. Curtis stars alongside Pamela Anderson in the newly-released drama The Last Showgirl and as Boo Radley in The Sticky, sharing what happens when Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a maple syrup farmer, finds her livelihood under attack by greedy competitors who were once her friends. Not to be outdone, she concocts a scheme to exact revenge and shake up the industry.

