Freaky Friday sequel starts production with a photo of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan on set

Disney formally announces the return of Curtis and Lohan in a new picture and Tiktok video. The sequel sports a returning cast plus some new names.

It’s time to get freaky again. Freaky Friday, based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name, was remade into a 1976 fantasy comedy starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster. Curtis and Lohan starred in a reboot of the story in 2003, revolving around Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis), a single mother, and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan), who accidentally swap bodies.

Fans of the original have been hearing about a sequel getting closer and closer to happening and Disney has just announced the start of production on Freaky Friday 2, which has not formally announced a new title as of yet.

Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. Other returning cast members from the original film include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Get a look at the duo in the newly released behind-the-scenes picture from the set below as well as check out Disney’s official announcement video on Tiktok HERE.

(L-R): Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan on the set of the sequel to “Freaky Friday”. Photo by Andrew Eccles. © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Details of the production and plot read,

“The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers. A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

The film will be released in theaters nationwide in 2025.