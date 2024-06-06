New Borderlands character posters welcome Moxxie, Krom, Commander Knoxx, and more to Pandora

Do you know what Pandora needs? More Borderlands character posters! Lionsgate debuted a gallery of new posters for Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie on Thursday, featuring players from the supporting cast. The latest posters feature some of Pandora’s oddball denizens standing sentry in front of psychedelic clouds of colorful smoke, bringing more mayhem to an already out-of-whack action adventure.

The latest Borderlands character posters feature Gina Gershon as Moxxie, Bobby Lee (Pineapple Express, A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas) as Larry, Edgar Ramirez (Point Break, Gold) as Atlas, Oliver Richters (Black Widow, Gangs of London) as Krom, Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show, The Way Back) as Commander Knoxx, Benjamin Byron (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Red Dead Redemption II) as Marcus, and team members of The Crimson Lance.

The film stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Edgar Ramirez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Haley Bennett, Olivier Richters, Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Bobby Lee, Ryann Redmond, Penn Jillette, and Janina Gavankar, who plays “a new, key character” called Commander Knoxx, someone who has not been in the video games. Jack Black provides the voice of the robot Claptrap.

Here’s the synopsis: “Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith allies with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

Borderlands is produced by Arad Productions’ Avi Arad and Ari Arad, along with PICTURESTART’s Erik Feig. Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford serves as executive producer with Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two Interactive. James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. At the same time, Emmy Yu does the same for Arad Productions, and Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves-Darby oversee at PICTURESTART.

Borderlands blasts into theaters on August 9, 2024.

Check out the new Borderlands character posters below: