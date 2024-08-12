The Acolyte’s Manny Jacinto is cast as Lindsay Lohan’s husband in Freakier Friday

With the news of the Freaky Friday sequel being among the bevy of announcements at the D23 expo this weekend, The Good Place star is also revealed to be co-starring in the comedy.

Among the big franchise IP announced at Disney’s D23 expo event this past weekend, there was one movie sequel that hit differently than the rest. And that’s because the sequel announcement belonged to a modest-budgeted, live-action, family comedy. The sequel to Disney’s Freaky Friday would be included with the Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar announcements to reveal a new title — Freakier Friday — as well as some new images from the film. The film’s stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, would even take the stage to usher in the news for the attendees.

Deadline now also reveals a new bit of casting for the upcoming sequel. As Lohan’s Anna Coleman now has her own family in this entry, The Good Place and The Acolyte‘s Manny Jacinto has been cast as Lohan’s husband. Jamie Lee Curtis would tell Entertainment Weekly, “Manny plays Lindsay’s husband, but that’s as much as we can say. Manny is lovely, so funny.” However, the plot also thickens as the first film’s romantic interest for Lohan will also be returning. Curtis also fawns over Chad Michael Murray coming back to reprise his role, “Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it.”

As the mother/daughter film duo announced the new title and revealed stills at D23, Lohan would proclaim that Freakier Friday is “more fun, it’s more emotional, and it’s all for you guys.”

Details of the production and plot read,

“The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers. A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

The film will be released in theaters nationwide in 2025.