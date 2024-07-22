Will The Acolyte season 2 happen?

Now that The Acolyte has wrapped up its first season, fans are wondering if there will be a season 2 of the Star Wars series.

After eight episodes, The Acolyte has come to an end, but will there be a second season of the Star Wars series? While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland didn’t have an optimistic response when asked about a potential season 2.

When asked what she’s heard about the show getting the green light for a second season, Headland said, “ Nothing. ” While this might come as bad news for those who would like to see more of the show, Headland doesn’t see it that way.

“ You have to take a break, ” Headland said. “ Especially after something like this. I don’t even know how many years my brain has been going, Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars, Acolyte, Acolyte, Acolyte — just constantly solving problems, constantly thinking about it. It is very weird to now be in a place where I don’t need to do that. I always say to budding writers, ‘The most important thing that you can do is sit around and do nothing. Because the second you start to manufacture a story, you’re going to get stressed out, and the story can’t start that way.’ “

If and when Lucasfilm does set The Acolyte season 2 in motion, Headland has plenty of ideas for the next stage of the story, including learning more about Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) and the Stranger (Manny Jacinto). “ I think if we’re allowed to continue telling this story, you’ll see more of Vern’s history with the Stranger and how that’s affecting the decisions she’s making now, ” Headland said. Although there were plenty of threads left untouched, Headland wanted to make sure that the major storylines did get a resolution. “ We wanted to answer a lot of questions, ” Headland said. “ We wanted to show Qimir’s master. We weren’t going to wait a second season for that. We wanted to wrap up the twin storyline. We were not going to leave everybody hanging. They’ve sat through all of this, and we want to reward people for watching. ” Those big cameos in the finale would also be something that would be developed in a second season.

Disney doesn’t give out official numbers regarding The Acolyte‘s viewership, and while the show has done well, it is one of the least-watched Star Wars shows on Disney+. Combined with the hefty $180 million budget, you can understand why Lucasfilm might be doubting whether a second season is worth it.

Would you like to see The Acolyte season 2?