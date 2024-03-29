Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite in a new image as Freaky Friday 2 gets a director and production window

One of Hollywood’s most anticipated reunions is finally happening as Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan activate their Wonder Twin powers for Freaky Friday 2. The long-awaited sequel to the duo’s 2003 body swap comedy is gaining steam with a new director and production window, and today, we have our first image of Curtis and Lohan reunited. The pic shows the mature yet ageless actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, thrilled to be together and making good on a promise to continue the story that started so many years ago.

Freaky Friday 2 is happening with Welcome to Chippendales director Nisha Ganatra at the helm. Freaky Friday 2 production is hoping to kick up in the summer. Andrew Gunn, who produced the 2003 movie, is producing along with former Disney exec Kristin Burr. There is no word whether Freaky Friday 2 will get a theatrical release or debut exclusively on Disney+.

Freaky Friday, based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name, was remade into a 1976 fantasy comedy starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster. Curtis and Lohan starred in a reboot of the story in 2003, revolving around Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis), a single mother, and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan), who accidentally swap bodies. The exchange of identities could not come at a worse time, with Tess’ wedding and Anna’s rock show fast approaching. The mother-daughter comedy lends to hilarious hijinks as the pair attempt to live each other’s lives until they can return to their original bodies. Freaky Friday fans have wanted a sequel to the Curtis and Lohan film for nearly two decades.

Speaking about the possibility of a Freaky Friday 2 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Curtis said she’d like to “play the hot grandma” in a sequel and see her character “try to deal with toddlers.” Curtis, thrilled to get audiences excited about the long-awaited sequel, added, “I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world,” meaning she wants to be directly involved in her grandchildren’s lives.

Jamie Lee Curtis is on fire after her Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Lohan is in the midst of a comeback after the successful launch of her romantic comedy Irish Wish. It’s the perfect time to pair both actresses for a Freaky Friday sequel. Let’s go!