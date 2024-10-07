Jason Goes to Hell director confirms the divisive Friday the 13th movie is coming to 4K

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday may be one of the most divisive movies in the Friday the 13th franchise, but I’m sure fans would jump at the chance to own the film on 4K Ultra HD. There have been rumblings that Arrow Video might be working on a 4K release of the sequel, which director Adam Marcus has confirmed.

“ I just supervised the 4K restoration, Color timing and clean up with cinematographer William Dill, ” Marcus revealed on X. “ It’s the uncut version and it’s never looked better. ” It’s not clear when Jason Goes to Hell might be released, but I’d imagine we’ll hear a more official announcement before too long. Arrow Video released a 4K version of the Friday the 13th remake just last month.

Jason Goes to Hell is frequently seen as the black sheep of the franchise. It was the first Friday the 13th film to be released by New Line Cinema after Paramount Pictures sold them the rights to the character. After the critical and commercial failure of Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, the new team went in a very different direction. Unfortunately, this new direction didn’t go over well with fans. The physical version of Jason Voorhees we know and love barely appears in the film. Much of it follows Jason’s spirit as it possesses various people to continue his killings. In order to resurrect himself, Jason has to possess a member of his bloodline, but he can also be permanently killed by a magical dagger wielded by one of his relatives.

While the film was panned by fans and critics, it does have its moments, including some stand-out gore sequences and the great Steven Williams as Creighton Duke, an over-the-top bounty hunter who just so happens to be a Voorhees expert.

Adam Marcus has also been working on a documentary about the making of Jason Goes to Hell, titled Hearts of Darkness: The Making of the Final Friday. The project has been in the works for several years but was officially completed earlier this spring, with Marcus now in the process of figuring out distribution and screenings.

Would you like to add Jason Goes to Hell to your 4K collection?