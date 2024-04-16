Hearts of Darkness: documentary on Jason Goes to Hell completes the editing stage

A documentary covering the 1993 Friday the 13th sequel Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (WATCH IT HERE – OWN IT HERE) has been in the works for quite a while, and about eight months ago Jason Goes to Hell director Adam Marcus took to social media to give a promising update on its progress, saying that it was about to go through the color timing and sound mixing stages of post-production. It has been longer than expected, but now Marcus has given another update, letting fans know that the color timing and sound mixing are finally happening this month.

Before the week began, Marcus wrote, “ The doc just went through legal and has been approved. Which means we are officially LOCKED! This means the film is completed from an editing stage and we’ve taken all the steps to ensure that the film meets all the standards to be released. The strike slowed us down in these efforts, but it got done! April 15th we’re in the sound mixing stage to complete the sound mix. I will personally go live from the sound mix so you all can get a sneak peek at that part of what we’re doing. One week later, the color timing begins, and our final end credits will be compiled and completed. And once that’s done… well… that means… WE’LL BE OFFICIALLY DONE WITH THE MAKING OF THE FILM! The movie will be on its way to festivals and distribution thereafter. “

He added that the finished documentary, which is titled Hearts of Darkness: The Making of the Final Friday , is “ almost 2 hours long. ” The Blu-ray edition will feature “ another 2 hours of goodness that we could not fit in a theatrical feature film! Oh yeah! We’ve got 13 mini-docs on the insanely STACKED Blu-ray. Tons of stories that only lovers of physical media will be getting in one package! “

Marcus will be at NJ Horrorcon this weekend, from the 19th through 21st, and teased that he might be showing 10 minutes of documentary footage there.

Directed by Marcus from a screenplay by Dean Lorey and Jay Huguely (who also gets story credit with Marcus), Jason Goes to Hell has the following synopsis: After being blown away by a team of FBI agents, Jason Voorhees needs to find a way to overcome certain death. When his bloodied remains are sent to the morgue, his heart, still intact, is able to hypnotize a coroner and take over his body. After brutally dispatching a couple of FBI agents, he heads back to his favorite stomping grounds: Crystal Lake. Jason commences another teen massacre while a bounty hunter discovers the only way to kill him.

The film stars John D. LeMay, Kari Keegan, Steven Culp, Erin Gray, Rusty Schwimmer, Leslie Jordan, Richard Gant, Billy Green Bush, Kipp Marcus, Andrew Bloch, Adam Cranner, Allison Smith, Michelle Clunie, Michael B. Silver, Kathryn Atwood, and Julie Michaels, with Steven Williams as badass bounty hunter Creighton Duke and Kane Hodder playing Jason Voorhees for the third time.

Are you a fan of Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday and are you interested in the Hearts of Darkness: The Making of the Final Friday documentary? Let us know by leaving a comment below.