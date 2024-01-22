Trick or Treat Studios is reviving Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees masks from the ’80s and ’90s

The mask and collectible makers at Trick or Treat Studios unveiled previews of several of their upcoming items today – and among those items were revivals of classic Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees masks from the ’80s and ’90s!

First up is a new version of a mask that a whole lot of kids (including myself) had back in the ’80s: the Freddy Krueger mask that was released by Don Post Studios in 1984! Unveiling an image of the mask prototype, Trick or Treat Studios simply described it as, “The original Don Post Freddy Mask.” Fans are encouraged to sign up for email notifications on the Trick or Treat Studios website so they can be the first to know when this mask launches for pre-order.

In writer/director Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger, a disfigured midnight mangler who preys on the teenagers in their dreams — which, in turn, kills them in reality. After investigating the phenomenon, Nancy begins to suspect that a dark secret kept by her and her friends’ parents may be the key to unraveling the mystery, but can Nancy and her boyfriend Glen solve the puzzle before it’s too late?

Next we have an update of a Jason Voorhees mask, based on his look in the 1993 film Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, that was released by Illusive Concepts in ’95. Trick or Treat Studios said, “Illusive Concepts’ Jason Goes to Hell – Jason mask is back!” As with the Freddy mask, fans can sign up for email notifications on the Trick or Treat Studios website so they can be the first to know when this mask launches for pre-order.

Directed by Adam Marcus from a screenplay by Dean Lorey and Jay Huguely (who also gets story credit with Marcus), Jason Goes to Hell has the following synopsis: After being blown away by a team of FBI agents, Jason Voorhees needs to find a way to overcome certain death. When his bloodied remains are sent to the morgue, his heart, still intact, is able to hypnotize a coroner and take over his body. After brutally dispatching a couple of FBI agents, he heads back to his favorite stomping grounds: Crystal Lake. Jason commences another teen massacre while a bounty hunter discovers the only way to kill him.

What do you think of Trick or Treat Studios bringing back these classic Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees masks? Will you be adding either (or both) of these to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.