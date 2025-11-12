Jason Momoa to ride alongside Sons of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter & Chris Collins’ new outlaw biker series Nomad

Grab your helmet and prepare to hold onto Jason Momoa‘s midsection, because the Fast X and Aquaman star is ready to ride alongside Sons of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter and Chris Collins, for Nomad, a new series destined for Apple TV+.

According to Deadline, Nomad is set in the violent underworld of New Zealand’s outlaw biker scene, where a warrior torn between two lives, two callings, and two families must decide which path defines his true destiny.

Sutter and Collins are in the midst of writing the pilot now, with Collins serving as showrunner, whose impressive list of credits includes John Wick Chapter 3, Sons of Anarchy, The Man in the High Castle, and The Wire. Sutter is executive producing via SutterInk, Collins through Generator Entertainment, and Momoa and Brian Mendoza through their On the Roam studio.

Jason Momoa recently played Ka’iana in the excellent series Chief of War, but not before starring in one of this year’s biggest movies, A Minecraft Movie, which earned over $957 million at the global box office. He recently wrapped on the upcoming action comedy The Wrecking Crew from Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto. In The Wrecking Crew, an unlikely duo of half-brothers, one an impulsive detective and the other a disciplined Navy SEAL, are drawn together by their father’s murder in Hawaii, leading them on a perilous journey to expose a far-reaching conspiracy. The Wrecking Crew also stars Dave Bautista, Morena Baccarin, Stephen Root, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Stephen Oyoung, and more.

Meanwhile, Momoa is currently filming three separate film projects, including Supergirl, Street Fighter, and Dune: Part Three. He steps onto Supergirl as Lobo, the rough-ridin, cigar-chompin’ bounty hunter, with Milly Alcock playing Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. We caught our first glimpse of Supergirl at the end of Superman, when she drunkenly arrived at the Fortress of Solitude to pick up Krypto. But she will take center stage in the upcoming Supergirl movie. Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the film is based on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic series written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

