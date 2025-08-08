Everything We Know About Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

It was not a surprise to anyone that this summer’s Superman has proven to be a big hit for the struggling DC film series. The James Gunn reboot seems to have struck a chord with its lighter tone and fun atmosphere than the previous films in the Snyderverse films. They hope to keep that momentum by bringing in the Woman of Steel in next year’s Supergirl. While they share a heritage, she has an entirely different attitude from her famous cousin. What should we expect from the next offering from the DCU?

Who’s In It?

Milly Alcock

As seen at the end of Superman, Milly Alcock will play the DCU’s version of Supergirl. This take seems to be edgier than we have seen in the past. In past versions of her on screen, we have seen her have a similar story to Superman. In the comics, there have been numerous revamps, but this time, we seem to be seeing a version of the character that doesn’t seem to be taking her powers seriously.

Eve Ridley

Most of her work has been in voiceover for cartoons, but Ridley can be seen in Netflix’s 3 Body Problem. Here she’ll be playing Ruthye Marye Knoll. She hires Supergirl to hunt down her father’s killer. Together they travel through deep space to find him.

Matthias Schoenaerts

If someone has been killed, then, of course, you’re going to need a killer. Matthias will be playing the evil Krem. Supergirl will be hunting him down throughout most of the film. Here’s hoping we get a good villain out of him. While we did have a lot of variety of villains in Superman, having Lex Luthor being the main antagonist didn’t let our hero unleash his full power upon him to defeat him. With this character, Supergirl should be able to punch him in the face. A lot.

Jason Momoa

He’s back! This time, he’s not playing Aquaman. He’ll be portraying the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo. Honestly, this is a much more perfect fit for Momoa than the Aquaman character. Everything people complained about with his version of the Atlantian King will fit wonderfully in this character. His much more dude-bro attitude will work with this cigar-chomping character who likes to drive around on his space motorcycle and fight bad guys. This is the best casting we have seen in the DCU so far.

Krypto?

At the end of Superman, we learn that Krypto was not Clark’s dog but belonged to his cousin Kara. She has now picked him up after her partying trip off planet, so will we see everyone’s favorite superpup again? It would be surprising not to. He had been in a lot of the marketing campaign for Superman and seemed well-received by a lot of the audience. His inclusion brought a lot of happy moments during the last film, and he even got his own fancy popcorn bucket for people to buy. Seems like a no-brainer to bring him back. Plus, the story that is being adapted for the film includes him as a plot point. Speaking of . . .

What’s It About?

It was said early on that the title of the Supergirl film would be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This easily ties the movie’s storyline into the 2022 Supergirl comics miniseries of the same name. Written by Tom King, the story focuses on Supergirl adventuring in space when she runs into a young girl who is seeking vengeance for her murdered father. King has said the story was influenced by the novel True Grit, which sees a young girl hire an old gunslinger to kill the man who killed her father.

This film version sounds like it will be pretty faithful to the comic, although with one significant change. Lobo was not in the original story. How he is brought into the story remains to be seen, but comic fans already know that more Lobo is never a bad thing. Through this story, we will probably learn more about Kara’s experiences after Krypton’s destruction and what her upbringing has been like. While everyone has the basic idea of Superman’s origin, Kara’s has changed repeatedly, so it will be interesting to see which one they will go with.

In some continuity, Kara is from Krypton and the daughter of Zor-El. She is sent to Earth alongside Kal-El to watch over him as he grows up. Her ship is delayed, and she later arrives to find that he has grown up and become Superman. In some versions, her ship was knocked off course, and she remained in suspended animation until her arrival. In others, her ship was knocked into the Phantom Zone, and once she was freed, she finally made her way to Earth. Most find a way to account for her younger age since Kal-El was a baby when he arrived.

Supergirl was written out of existence entirely after a streamlining of their continuity known as Crisis on Infinite Earths. Not long after, a character called Matrix showed up and had the ability to shapeshift. They morphed into a version of Supergirl that lasted for many years. She had all of Superman’s powers but was never of Kryptonian origin. Which version are they using for the DCU? Hopefully, we’ll see when it arrives in theaters.

When Can We See It?

It looks like this film will be the centerpole of next summer’s blockbuster season. The Woman of Tomorrow will be flying onto the big screen on June 26, 2026. The big question is going to be if audiences are ready for another character with the S shield on their chest at the movie theater so soon. While we’re used to seeing Marvel pump out 3 movies a year, DC has been a little less frequent in their offerings. On top of that, we just saw Superman punch out some characters this summer. Is it too early to go with someone with the same powers? Should they have offered something a little different to spread around some of the characters, a bit like Marvel likes to do?

Are you excited to see Supergirl on the big screen?