Jason Sudeikis says Ted Lasso season three haters didn’t understand it

Jason Sudeikis has no patience for those who disliked season three of Ted Lasso, saying they lacked imagination and curiosity.

By
sudeikis ted lasso

As Ted Lasso once opined, “Don’t sell yourself short. If anything, sell yourself tall and get it altered later.” But for the loyal Ted Lasso fans, season three couldn’t even pretend to sell itself tall, leaving a taste that was far from being worthy of biscuits with the boss. Now, Jason Sudeikis is blowing the whistle on the haters, saying they lacked imagination and commitment for the third season of Ted Lasso.

Jason Sudeikis doesn’t think the viewers gave the third season of Ted Lasso a proper go, even saying they may have been a little too eager to judge rather than accept changes. “Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant. Some people want to do that, some people don’t. Some people want to judge—they don’t want to be curious.”

Objectively, season three of Ted Lasso is quite disjointed and contains a number of storylines that just didn’t need to develop as much as they were. We all love Keeley, but her strongest moments were always in and around the boys of AFC Richmond, not when launching her own firm. There are some strong episodes to be sure (“Mom City” and “Sunflowers” being the standouts), but overall it just lacked the magic that the first two seasons had. For what it’s worth, our own Alex Maidy gave it a 9/10 in his review.

Sudeikis continued his criticism of the Ted Lasso season three naysayers by adding, “I’ll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don’t understand. And God bless ’em for it; it’s not their fault. They don’t have imaginations and they’re not open to the experience of what it’s like to have one.” This – and many more stories – are highlighted in the new book Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts.

Despite the third season of Ted Lasso feeling like a yellow card to the fanbase, it could end up returning for a fourth. If so, I’ll definitely be there to cheer on the team, but am aware that the best times might be behind us.

What do you think? Does season three of Ted Lasso have more strong points than it’s given credit for? Or are we better off like a goldfish over it?

Source: TVLine
Tags: ,
icon More TV News
Disney+ has announced that a Marvel Zombies animated series is coming soon. Marvel Zombies turns superheroes into flesh-hungry ghouls.
Marvel Zombies voice cast announced with Awkwafina, Elizabeth Olsen, Florence Pugh and more shambling into the MCU series
conan o'brien
Conan O’Brien will be the host of the 97th Academy Awards
Squid Game, season 2, Lee Jung-jae
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae felt a “sense of horror” returning for season 2 of the Netflix series
Andor season 2, Krennic, Ben Mendelsohn
Director Krennic returns in new look at Andor season 2
View All

About the Author

2311 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Ted Lasso News

Latest TV News

Load more articles