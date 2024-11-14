Jason Sudeikis says Ted Lasso season three haters didn’t understand it

As Ted Lasso once opined, “Don’t sell yourself short. If anything, sell yourself tall and get it altered later.” But for the loyal Ted Lasso fans, season three couldn’t even pretend to sell itself tall, leaving a taste that was far from being worthy of biscuits with the boss. Now, Jason Sudeikis is blowing the whistle on the haters, saying they lacked imagination and commitment for the third season of Ted Lasso.

Jason Sudeikis doesn’t think the viewers gave the third season of Ted Lasso a proper go, even saying they may have been a little too eager to judge rather than accept changes. “Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant. Some people want to do that, some people don’t. Some people want to judge—they don’t want to be curious.”

Objectively, season three of Ted Lasso is quite disjointed and contains a number of storylines that just didn’t need to develop as much as they were. We all love Keeley, but her strongest moments were always in and around the boys of AFC Richmond, not when launching her own firm. There are some strong episodes to be sure (“Mom City” and “Sunflowers” being the standouts), but overall it just lacked the magic that the first two seasons had. For what it’s worth, our own Alex Maidy gave it a 9/10 in his review.

Sudeikis continued his criticism of the Ted Lasso season three naysayers by adding, “I’ll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don’t understand. And God bless ’em for it; it’s not their fault. They don’t have imaginations and they’re not open to the experience of what it’s like to have one.” This – and many more stories – are highlighted in the new book Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts.

Despite the third season of Ted Lasso feeling like a yellow card to the fanbase, it could end up returning for a fourth. If so, I’ll definitely be there to cheer on the team, but am aware that the best times might be behind us.

What do you think? Does season three of Ted Lasso have more strong points than it’s given credit for? Or are we better off like a goldfish over it?

