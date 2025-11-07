Brett Goldstein to become an accidental male escort in the upcoming Amazon series Escorted

Brett Goldstein is making the jump from Apple TV+ to Prime Video for his next TV series, Escorted. The project hails from Goldstein, who will star, write, and executive produce Escorted, which has received an eight-episode straight-to-series order by Prime Video.

In Escorted, Goldstein plays a divorced dad in Manhattan who accidentally becomes a male escort in the romantic comedy about second chances, the mayhem of co-parenting, and whether real intimacy can ever be bought.

Goldstein will serve as co-showrunner alongside fellow Shrinking executive producer Brian Gallivan, Cooper Wehde (The Bear), Josh Senior (The Bear), and Molly Mandel (Bad Thoughts). Escorted comes from Warner Bros. Television, where Goldstein has an overall deal. According to Deadline, WBTV proudly paraded the show over the summer, with Amazon landing the project despite a competitive situation.

Known for his hilarious and expletive-ridden portrayal of the non-nonsense, finely bearded football player-turned-coach Roy Kent in the hit series Ted Lasso, Goldstein worked his way into the hearts of millions with his gruff demeanor, hilarious observations, and unforgiving wit. He recently played Louis in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, for which he also serves as a writer and executive producer. He’s currently filming Office Romance for director Ol Parker. Goldstein co-wrote Office Romance with Joe Kelly, which focuses on Jackie, President and CEO of Air Cruz, who runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees. When a new sexy lawyer begins working for her, that policy becomes very tested. The upcoming film also stars Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford, Jackie Sandler, Will Sasso, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Jodie Whittaker, Lisa Gilroy, Edward James Olmos, Rick Hoffman, Mary Wiseman, and more.

In addition to Office Romance, Brett Goldstein recently completed work on Kornél Mundruczó’s drama At the Sea. “After rehab, a woman returns to her family’s beach home, readjusting to her old life without her career that gave her identity. She faces her next chapter, forced to move on,” says the film’s IMDB description. Amy Adams, Rainn Wilson, Chloe East, Dan Levy, and Jenny Slate also star.

