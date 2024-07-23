Friday the 13th: Horror Inc. is bringing exclusive Jason Universe merchandise to Comic-Con

Back on Halloween of 2022, it was announced that original Friday the 13th screenwriter Victor Miller – fresh off winning the U.S. copyright to the 1980 film after a lawsuit that stretched on for years – was teaming up with his lawyer Marc Toberoff, franchise rights holder Robert Barsamian of Horror Inc., production company A24, the Peacock streaming service, and showrunner Bryan Fuller (whose credits include Hannibal and Pushing Daisies) to develop a new Friday the 13th streaming series called Crystal Lake. That show was on track to start filming this summer… in fact, it was supposed to go into production yesterday, July 22nd… but then, a couple months ago, we learned that Fuller was booted from the project because A24 wanted to go in a “different direction.” So it’s going to be a while longer before we see Crystal Lake – but back in May, Horror Inc. announced they’re launching the Jason Universe, which will consist of “new Friday the 13th activations that will span a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced throughout 2024 via @JasonUniverse13 on social media or by visiting the official Jason Universe website.” Since then, we’ve seen Jason Voorhees join the free video game MultiVersus, and now IGN has broken the news that Horror Inc. is bringing exclusive Friday the 13th merchandise to San Diego Comic-Con as part of the Jason Universe endeavor.

San Diego Comic-Con is scheduled to be held from Thursday, Jul 25th through Sunday, Jul 28th… and attendees who make their way to the StylinOnline Tower of T-Shirts booths (#415 and #5029) will find limited quantities of two Jason Universe shirts and one pin. The pin is free, while the shorts will be going for the price of $27.99 each. Images of these items can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Robert Barsamian, President of Horror Inc., provided the following statement: “ For decades, Jason shocked and thrilled audiences who kept coming back for more. We’re excited to work with Victor Miller and Marc Toberoff on new projects we’ll announce in the coming months. “

Will you be attending San Diego Comic-Con, and will you be picking up this Friday the 13th / Jason Universe merch while you’re there? Let us know by leaving a comment below.