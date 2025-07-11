Jason Universe coming to San Diego Comic-Con with an exclusive sneak peek at the new Friday the 13th vignette

While we have yet to receive a new Friday the 13th movie, Jason Voorhees will be back in action in Sweet Revenge, a “ bloody short-form vignette ” sponsored by Angry Orchard Hard Cider. Friday the 13th fans will soon be able to get a peek at the short, as an exclusive first look will be unveiled during the Jason Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The panel will take place on Friday, July 25. It will celebrate Friday the 13th‘s 45th anniversary and include exclusive first looks, multiple giveaways, and never-before-heard insights from the original members of the family that started it all. Sweet Revenge writer/director Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn) will be on hand to share the sneak peek. There will also be a panel-exclusive message from the set of Crystal Lake, the upcoming TV series from A24 and Peacock.

In addition to Nelson, panellists include Horror, Inc. President Robert Barsamian, VP Robbie Barsamian, and CMO Sheri Conn, as well as Atomic Monster EVP of Film Judson Scott (M3GAN, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).

The official description for the Jason Universe: Celebrating 45 Years of Friday the 13th panel:

Room 5AB | Friday, July 25 from 5:30–6:30pm It’s been 45 years since Jason first haunted our screens—and now, it’s time to return for a new era. Join Jason Universe and Horror, Inc. to celebrate the legacy, evolution, and future of one of horror’s most iconic franchises with Horror, Inc. president Robert Barsamian, VP Robbie Barsamian, and CMO Sheri Conn; Sweet Revenge writer/director Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn; Silent Night, Deadly Night); and Atomic Monster EVP of Film Judson Scott (M3GAN, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It). This can’t-miss panel moderated by Mondo senior creative director Peter Santa-Maria (a.k.a. AttackPeter) will dive deep into Jason’s blood-soaked history and what’s lurking ahead, with an inside look at the brand-new design of Jason and his infamous hockey mask, as well as an exclusive first look at the upcoming Jason Universe short form vignette Sweet Revenge.

I’m as anxious to see Jason slicin’ and dicin’ as much as the next guy, but I wish it were in a proper film and not in something that sounds an awful lot like a commercial for hard cider. But hey, keep an open mind, Kevin!