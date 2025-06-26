Sweet Revenge: Mike P. Nelson directing Jason Voorhees vignette sponsored by Angry Orchard Hard Cider

Writer/director Mike P. Nelson (the Wrong Turn reboot) recently made his way through production on a remake of the classic 1984 Christmas slasher movie Silent Night, Deadly Night, which is set to reach theatres on December 12th. Now, Variety reports that Nelson is working in the world of another classic ’80s slasher, Friday the 13th, as he’s writing, directing, and producing (through his Rockford Road Pictures banner) a “bloody short-form vignette” called Sweet Revenge , which is sponsored by Angry Orchard Hard Cider. So it sounds like “vignette” is a fancy word for “commercial” in this case, as this is probably just an Angry Orchard Hard Cider ad that features Jason Voorhees.

Sweet Revenge will be released through the Jason Universe YouTube channel and through a site hosted by Angry Orchard Hard Cider. This is said to be “part of a larger collaboration” between Angry Orchard Hard Cider and the Friday the 13th franchise. Franchise owner Horror, Inc. is also producing the vignette, which they consider to be “the centerpiece of the franchise’s bold 45th anniversary campaign.” Here’s the official description: Fans will drop into a chilling weekend in the woods filled with blood-soaked surprises only Jason can deliver.

Nelson provided the following statement: “ I am so grateful that the team at Horror, Inc. saw something in Sweet Revenge and wanted it as a part of the Jason Voorhees story! And to think 30 years ago I was trying to secretly watch these movies on VHS when no one was looking. To have the opportunity to write and direct one of these stories is surreal – not to mention having an amazing team led by Chad Villella and Brianna Lee Johnson help me bring it to life! Not only is the vignette a new take on the beloved IP, it is a comforting, gory hug, reminding us why we fell in love with these movies. Much gruesome fun awaits you! ” Friday 13th LLC’s Marc Toberoff added, “ Jason has always been a force in pop culture, and the 45th anniversary felt like the perfect moment to do something truly unexpected. Partnering with Horror, Inc. and Angry Orchard who share our passion has opened up a new way to engage fans. It’s exciting to see the franchise evolve with such creativity while staying true to what makes Jason iconic. ” And Horror, Inc. chief marketing officer Sheri Conn had this to say: “ We were beyond excited when Mike Nelson came on board and Angry Orchard sponsored production to help us bring this to life in a wickedly unexpected way. Even in a short vignette, Nelson will masterfully capture our shared vision–honoring the heritage of the franchise while delivering something fresh and thrilling for a new generation. “

Last year, the Friday the 13th franchise rights holders at Horror Inc. announced that they were launching the Jason Universe, which would encompass “new Friday the 13th activations that will span a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced @JasonUniverse13 on social media or by visiting the official Jason Universe website.” Sweet Revenge is part of that endeavor, along with a deal with NECA to bring new collectibles into the world, including a figure based on the Jason Voorhees re-design we saw recently, and a Friday the 13th-themed haunted house called Jason Universe at the Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood this year. The Peacock streaming service TV series Crystal Lake also started filming this month.

Are you interested in seeing how Sweet Revenge turns out? Share your thoughts on this Mike P. Nelson / Friday the 13th / Jason Voorhees vignette by leaving a comment below.