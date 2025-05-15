Get a first look at the new Jason Voorhees design for the Jason Universe

The Friday the 13th franchise rights holders at Horror Inc. announced that they were launching the Jason Universe, which would encompass “new Friday the 13th activations that will span a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced @JasonUniverse13 on social media or by visiting the official Jason Universe website.” In celebration of the 45th anniversary of the original film, Jason Universe unveiled a new logo last week.

You may have noticed that the logo features the iconic hockey mask, but with very subtle changes to give it a fresher look. Now, AdWeek has the exclusive first look of the new full design of the man himself, which sports the new mask. The president of Horror Inc., Rob Barsamian, made a statement about their new design, “We strive to maintain Jason’s original essence, while continuing to move toward the future with a defined look and feel that takes Jason into his next chapter. We’re also working with both familiar and fresh franchise voices to strike that balance.” After variations that include a burlap sack, working overalls and a futuristic space suit, it looks as if a “back-to-basics” approach was the name of the game here. Check it out below.

Special effects guru Greg Nicotero was said to have been consulted on this redesign. Barsamian explained, “We gave Greg our new 13-hole mask and worked together on this full body look that embodies classic Jason. He’s a strong, towering and terrifying slasher with a machete, his weapon of choice.” With a planned A24 and Peacock Crystal Lake series being developed, Horror, Inc.’s chief marketing officer Sheri Conn, assures fans that Voorhees will be slashing teenagers on the big screen again as well. Conn stated, “We’re listening to fans and actively developing a slate under the Jason Universe banner that spans new movies, gaming, immersive experiences, collectibles and more. Our film franchise is one of the most enduring horror properties in cinematic history, and we’re actively reimagining what the next chapter—and the slasher genre overall—can become.”

Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, and Robert P. Barsamian are currently working with Stuart Manashil, A24, and showrunner Brad Caleb Kane to executive produce the Friday the 13th series Crystal Lake for the Peacock streaming service. That show, which recently signed Linda Cardellini to play Jason’s vengeful mother Pamela Voorhees, is gearing up to go into production.

