Jason Universe teams with Thrilljoy for a trick-or-treating Jason Voorhees toy

Posted 1 hour ago
Thrilljoy Collectibles has teamed with Jason Universe to bring us a trick-or-treating Jason Voorhees toy, now available for pre-order

Just earlier today, I took a moment to reminisce about the time I went trick-or-treating as Friday the 13th franchise slasher Jason Voorhees, complete with a plastic meat cleaver – and now, Thrilljoy Collectibles has announced that they’ve teamed with the Friday the 13th rights holders at Jason Universe to create a toy of a little Jason Voorhees trick-or-treater! This trick-or-treating Jason toy can be pre-ordered on Thrilljoy.com, but this is a timed release. He’ll only be available from today through Halloween, so if you want one, get it quick!

The main version of the toy wears a blood-splattered orange outfit, but there will also be a chase figure that wears a black outfit splattered with orange pumpkin guts and has glow-in-the-dark details. Images of them both can be seen at the bottom of this article. Thrilljoy estimates they’ll begin shipping the figures out in April 2026.

Here’s the description: Trick or treat! Featuring Jason in his terrifying hockey mask and blood-splattered orange jumpsuit, holding his signature machete in one hand and a jack-o’-lantern in the other! Jason is going house to house hunting for a killer treat this Halloween! This PIX! is perfect for all fans of horror! All Jason PIX! comes with a Certificate of Authenticity in the form of a laser printed, spot varnished collector’s card, and are ready to hang on your wall or stack with the rest! This PIX! is a timed release! Every minute counts—grab Jason before it’s your last!

Last year, the Friday the 13th franchise rights holders at Horror Inc. announced that they were launching the Jason Universe, which would encompass “new Friday the 13th activations that will span a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced @JasonUniverse13 on social media or by visiting the official Jason Universe website.” That’s what led to this collaboration with Thrilljoy. Another project was the 15 minute short film called Sweet Revenge, which was released through the Jason Universe YouTube channel and through a site hosted by Angry Orchard Hard Cider back in August, and Jason Universe also got Jason Voorhees into the video games Black Ops 6Call of Duty: Warzone, and Fortnite this month.

Will you be buying a trick-or-treating Jason Voorhees figure from Thrilljoy? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Thrilljoy
Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

