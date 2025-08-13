Short film Sweet Revenge, the first official Friday the 13th release in 16 years, drops online tonight

2025 marks the 45th anniversary of the release of one of the most popular horror movies ever made, Friday the 13th, the movie that launched my favorite franchise, and one that I feel is underrated, as it’s a great film that often gets overshadowed by its sequels. Last year, the Friday the 13th franchise rights holders at Horror Inc. announced that they were launching the Jason Universe , which would encompass “new Friday the 13th activations that will span a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced @JasonUniverse13 on social media or by visiting the official Jason Universe website.” At the center of the celebration is a 13 minute short film called Sweet Revenge , which will be released through the Jason Universe YouTube channel and through a site hosted by Angry Orchard Hard Cider tonight, August 13th.

The YouTube link is already set up and counting down to the premiere – which, as of this writing, is just about seven and a half hours away. Tonight, Sweet Revenge will be available to watch right here:

Written and directed by Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn), this vignette is the first official Friday the 13th release since the reboot in 2009. It’s been a long, sixteen year wait for more official Jason Voorhees action. Part of “a larger collaboration” between Angry Orchard Hard Cider and the Friday the 13th franchise (you can see the drink and merch tie-ins HERE), this short was produced by franchise owner Horror, Inc. Here’s the official description: Fans will drop into a chilling weekend in the woods filled with blood-soaked surprises only Jason can deliver. Ally Ioannides (Into the Badlands) stars alongside stuntman Schuyler White, who plays Jason.

Nelson has said “ his film is modern, but he wants to create the feeling we had when we saw Friday the 13th for the first time. He wants all the classic hallmarks of the F13 series: teens, Jason, kills, etc. ”

In addition to Sweet Revenge, Friday the 13th fans have the A24 / Peacock series Crystal Lake to look forward to, and Horror Inc. has confirmed that a new movie and a new video game are also in the works.

Will you be watching the Friday the 13th short film Sweet Revenge tonight? Let us know by leaving a comment below.