Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Fede Álvarez, and Jason Patric talk to us about Terrifier, Alien, and Halloween celebrations

The Halloween Horror Nights event will be running at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood for another week, giving visitors their required amount of spooky season frights. Among the genre stars and filmmakers who have made their way out to Universal parks for the event were Terrifier franchise star David Howard Thornton, Terrifier franchise heroine Lauren LaVera, genre filmmaker Fede Álvarez (whose credits include Evil Dead 2013 and Alien: Romulus), and Jason Patric of The Lost Boys and Terrifier 3. JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultera was able to catch up with all of them as they walked the Halloween Horror Nights red carpet and took the opportunity to talk to them about their work in the genre, as well as their personal Halloween celebrations. You can see how it went in the video embedded above!

During her conversation with Ryan, Lauren LaVera revealed that she would love to have her Terrifier character Sienna meet up with either Bruce Campbell’s Evil Dead character Ash Williams, or with Halloween slasher Michael Myers. David Howard Thornton discussed the popularity of Art the Clown and the challenges and joys of bringing that character to life. Fede Álvarez talked about working on iconic properties – and revealed who his favorite monster is (of course, it’s a Universal classic). Jason Patric also named his favorite monster(s), reminisced about his favorite Halloween costume, and discussed Halloween candy… including the chocolate bar that his mom used to steal from him. There’s something very cool to me about seeing Jason Patric reveal that he’s a fan of the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

If I were to be asked what my favorite childhood Halloween costume was, it wouldn’t be the time I was too embarrassed to go trick or treating in my Raphael (the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle) costume. It would be when I went walking the streets in my Jason Voorhees costume, complete with a plastic meat cleaver.

Keep your eyes peeled for even more spooky interviews on JoBlo Celebrity Access all week, including a great chat we had with some veterans of the Friday the 13th series! That’s coming up later this week.