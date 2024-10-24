The Ultimate Terrifier 4K Boxset from Umbrella Entertainment contains the full franchise

Terrifier fans have been expressing their wish for a special edition 4K boxset of the franchise – and now Umbrella Entertainment has announced that they’re making that wish come true! Umbrella is releasing a Terrifier boxset that they’re calling the Art Attack Collector’s Edition, which contains all three Terrifier films in 4K HDR! If that’s not enough, the release also includes the anthology film All Hallows’ Eve, a Terrifier 3 VHS, a 250+ page hardback book, Shower Scene sunglasses, and an Art the Clown 180-piece brick set with seven swappable items. In addition to all of that, there’s artcards, two reversible posters, and archival extras on Terrifier 1 & 2.

As for the Terrifier 3 disc, that includes the following bonus features: – 4K Dolby Vision Terrifier 3 feature using Damien’s Extra Crunch Audio mix (includes new audio updates from Damien Leone) – EXCLUSIVE! Audio Commentary with SFX maestro Christien Tinsley – EXCLUSIVE! Introduction from Director Damien Leone – EXCLUSIVE! Interviews with Director Damien Leone – Behind the Scenes featurette – EXCLUSIVE! Callosum Studios SFX Featurette – EXCLUSIVE! Creating the Demon: Timelapse – EXCLUSIVE! Creating the Virgin Mary: Timelapse – EXCLUSIVE! Chainsaw Weapon Testing with Callosum Studios – Ice Nine Kills: A Work of Art Music Video – Teaser – Trailer 1 – Trailer 2

An image of the boxset can be seen at the bottom of this article. With a release date of December 17th, the set is available for pre-order on the Umbrella Entertainment website and goes for the price of $190 AUD.

Now in theatres, Terrifier 3 has the following synopsis: Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve . Here’s some more information: After surviving Art the Clown’s Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they’re safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

David Howard Thornton reprises the role of Art the Clown, a character who was first introduced in Leone’s 2013 anthology All Hallows’ Eve (although Thornton didn’t start playing him until Terrifier). Also in the cast are Lauren LaVera, who’s back as Terrifier 2 heroine Sienna; Elliot Fullam returns as Sienna’s brother Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi is returning as Terrifier and Terrifier 2 character Victoria Heyes, and Daniel Roebuck, who has been cast in the role of Santa Claus. FX legend Tom Savini also shows up, as do Jon Abrahams, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, and legendary character actor Clint Howard. Chris Jericho, who had a cameo in Terrifier 2, is back in Terrifier 3 – but he made sure to let everyone know that his appearance in the film doesn’t last very long.

Will you be buying the Art Attack Collector’s Edition Terrifier boxset from Umbrella? Let us know by leaving a comment below.