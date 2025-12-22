Paramount made a Season’s Screamings video with Melanie Kinnaman and Jason Voorhees

Paramount Pictures has decided to celebrate the holidays in a very fun way. To promote the fact that they have a large selection of horror movies that are available on digital, as well as the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life, they have shot a “Season’s Screamings” video that features iconic Friday the 13th slasher Jason Voorhees and Friday the 13th: A New Beginning heroine Melanie Kinnaman! You can check it out in the embed at the bottom of this article.

40th Anniversary

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, the fifth film in the Friday the 13th franchise, happens to be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, so it’s very cool that Paramount chose to have Kinnaman in their “Season’s Screamings” video.

Directed by Danny Steinmann, who also crafted the screenplay with Martin Kitrosser and David Cohen, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning has the following synopsis: Years after Tommy Jarvis murdered hockey-masked serial killer Jason Voorhees, he resides in a mental hospital and struggles with the trauma of the experience. When Tommy moves to an isolated halfway house, he has nightmares about Jason’s return, and soon one of the patients is killed. As the body count grows, Tommy begins to question his sanity and wonder if Jason has risen from the dead. But, to determine the killer’s identity, Tommy will need to survive . Kinnaman was joined in the cast by John Shepherd, Shavar Ross, Richard Young, Dick Wieand, Marco St. John, Tiffany Helm, Juliette Cummins, Jerry Pavlon, Vernon Washington, Debi Sue Voorhees, John Robert Dixon, William Caskey Swaim, Richard Lineback, Miguel A. Núñez Jr., Jere Fields, Bob DeSimone, Rebecca Wood, Corey Parker, Anthony Barrile, Todd Bryant, Curtis Conaway, Sonny Shields, Dominick Brascia, Mark Venturini, Carol Locatell, Ron Sloan, Ric Mancini, Suzanne Bateman, Eddie Matthews, Chuck Wells, Tom Morga, and Johnny Hock, with a cameo appearance by Corey Feldman.

Christmas Party

The set-up for the video is that Kinnaman is throwing a Christmas party and has invited Jason Voorhees as one of the guests. She mentions that this is the first time they’re meeting face-to-face because Jason was not the killer Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. The hockey-masked maniac Kinnaman had to deal with in that movie was a copycat.

It’s not known who played this Christmas sweater-wearing variation of Jason Voorhees, but he is wearing a version of the classic hockey mask as it was seen in Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI, and (under his Santa hat) appears to be wearing a “rotting corpse” headpiece similar to the one used in Jason Lives. After spending most of the year seeing the questionable redesign of the hockey mask that was used in the short film Sweet Revenge, it’s nice to see some new footage of the classic hockey mask.

Will you be watching Paramount’s digital versions of It’s a Wonderful Life or one of the many horror films they have in their library? Take a look at the “Season’s Screamings” video, then let us know by leaving a comment below.