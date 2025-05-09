Jason Universe gets a new logo to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Friday the 13th

Today – May 9, 2025 – marks the 45th anniversary of the release of one of the most popular horror movies ever made, Friday the 13th. The movie that launched my favorite franchise, and one that I feel is underrated, as it’s a great film that often gets overshadowed by its sequels. Last year, the Friday the 13th franchise rights holders at Horror Inc. announced that they were launching the Jason Universe , which would encompass “new Friday the 13th activations that will span a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced @JasonUniverse13 on social media or by visiting the official Jason Universe website.” Now, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the original film, Jason Universe has unveiled their new logo in a video that can be seen at the bottom of this article.

As fans know, the Friday the 13th franchise was recently bogged down for several years due to a copyright lawsuit involving the original film’s director / producer Sean S. Cunningham and screenwriter Victor Miller. That court battle ended with Miller being awarded the U.S. copyright to the original film. The rest of the franchise rights are in the hands of Horror Inc., which is headed up by Robert Barsamian. Miller, Barsamian, and Miller’s lawyer Marc Toberoff are working together on the Friday the 13th “activations” that make up this new Jason Universe.

President of Horror, Inc. Robert Barsamian said this about the new Jason Universe logo in a statement made to our friends at Bloody Disgusting, “ We wanted to ensure that, as we move forward, we respect the rich history of Jason, while also embracing future opportunities to authentically engage with new and loyal fans. The latest iteration of the mask and logo reflect the fine balance of honoring the past, while also bringing our iconic character into the future. ” Vice President of Horror, Inc. Robbie Barsamian added: “ Jason is one of horror’s definitive villains, and we’ve been hard at work to bring him back into the spotlight with our latest iteration. Jason’s fans are incredibly dedicated and we’re stoked to show them everything we have in store, kicking off with the 45th anniversary across all mediums. ” On behalf of Friday the 13th LLC, Marc Toberoff said, “ As we mark the 45th anniversary of the Friday the 13th franchise, it’s truly exciting to reawaken the legacy of Jason Voorhees with Horror, Inc. in a way that feels both fresh and true to the character. This is a milestone moment for us and Horror, Inc., and we’re both proud to give fans a thrilling new chapter worthy of Jason’s enduring legend. “

Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, and Robert P. Barsamian are currently working with Stuart Manashil, A24, and showrunner Brad Caleb Kane to executive produce the Friday the 13th series Crystal Lake for the Peacock streaming service. That show, which recently signed Linda Cardellini to play Jason’s vengeful mother Pamela Voorhees, is gearing up to go into production.

Here’s a look at the old Jason Universe logo:

The new one is revealed in the video embedded below, which features audio composed by franchise composer Harry Manfredini.

Are you looking forward to seeing Crystal Lake and the other Friday the 13th projects that will be coming out of Jason Universe? Let us know by leaving a comment below.