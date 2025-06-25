NBC’s screening of Jaws was the most-watched primetime telecast last Friday

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest movies ever made, director Steven Spielberg’s classic Jaws, which first reached theatres on June 20, 1975. To mark the occasion, Jaws aired over three hours on NBC this past Friday, June 20th, beginning at 8pm ET – and Programming Insider reports that that was the most-watched primetime telecast of the night, pulling in 3.261 million viewers! Here are the top 10 primetime telecasts, based on total viewers:

1. NBC Movie Special Jaws (1975) (S) (NBC, 8:00 PM-11:00 PM, 180 min.) – 3.261 million viewers. 2. Jesse Watters Primetime (Fox News, 8:00 PM-9:00 PM, 60 min.) – 3.180 million viewers. 3. Gutfeld! (Fox News, 10:00 PM-11:00 PM, 60 min.) – 2.942 million viewers. 4. Hannity (Fox News, 9:00 PM-10:00 PM, 60 min.) – 2.706 million viewers. 5. 20/20 (ABC, 9:01 PM-11:00 PM, 119 min.) – 2.371 million viewers. 6. Celebrity Jeopardy! (Fri.) (RP) (ABC, 8:00 PM-9:01 PM, 61 min.) – 2.109 million viewers. 7. Fire Country (R) (CBS, 8:00 PM-9:00 PM, 60 min.) – 1.866 million viewers. 8. WWE Friday Night SmackDown (USA, 8:00 PM-11:00 PM, 180 min.) – 1.524 million viewers. 9. Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs (RS) (CBS, 9:00 PM-11:00 PM, 120 min.) – 1.311 million viewers. 10. All In with Chris Hayes (MSNBC, 8:00 PM-9:00 PM, 60 min.) – 0.889 million viewers.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown won the night in the Adults 18-49 category, but switch the age range to 25-54 and Jaws was the most popular. Jaws also drew in the most viewers in the Females 18-49, Females 18-34, and Females 25-54 categories, but more Males in those age ranges were watching wrestling than were watching Jaws.

Directed by Spielberg from a screenplay by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb that was based on a best-selling novel by Benchley, Jaws has the following synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn overrules him, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper and grizzled ship captain Quint offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature. The film stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, Lorraine Gary, and Murray Hamilton.

Are you glad to hear that NBC’s airing of Jaws won the night last Friday, being the most-watched primetime telecast? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.