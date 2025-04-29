Jaws gets a 50th anniversary 4K UHD and Blu-ray release in June

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest movies ever made, director Steven Spielberg’s classic Jaws – and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that they’re celebrating the occasion by releasing the Jaws 50th Anniversary Edition , which will available on June 17 in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital. A press release notes that “this Combo Pack features the never-before-seen documentary, Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, a brand-new look at the making and legacy of the film directed by Laurent Bouzereau and from National Geographic, in partnership with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Documentaries, Nedland Media, and Wendy Benchley. The disc and digital include over five hours of bonus features with an inside look at the making of the film, deleted scenes, original on-set footage, and much more! Jaws will also be available in an all-new limited edition SteelBook with never-before-seen artwork.” Images of the 4K case and the SteelBook can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Spielberg from a screenplay by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb that was based on a best-selling novel by Benchley, Jaws has the following synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn overrules him, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper and grizzled ship captain Quint offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature. The film stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, Lorraine Gary, and Murray Hamilton.

Here’s the description of Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story: Steven Spielberg shares an authorized look inside the story of Jaws in this documentary. From Peter Benchley’s epic novel to Spielberg’s film, Jaws continues to influence pop culture, cinema and shark conservation. With interviews from Hollywood’s most influential directors and shark scientists, the legend of Jaws is endless.

The 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital bonus features include: – Deleted Scenes and Outtakes: Over 13 minutes of content – The Making of Jaws : An insider look into the making of this classic film, this original full-length documentary is filled with exhaustive cast and crew interviews, archival footage, outtakes, and much more! – Jaws : The Restoration: An in-depth look at the intricate process of restoring the movie. – The Shark is Still Working: The Impact and Legacy of Jaws : A fan-made documentary that focuses on the many ways Jaws has helped shape elements of pop culture and influence a generation of filmmakers. – Jaws Archives – Storyboards – Production Photos – Marketing Jaws – Jaws Phenomenon – From the Set: Available on Disc only – Theatrical Trailer

Will you be buying a new copy of Jaws to celebrate the 50th anniversary? Take a look at the 4K UHD and SteelBook images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.