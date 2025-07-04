Jaws: We Celebrated the Classic’s Golden Anniversary in Martha’s Vineyard!

Hooper sits at the table on the bridge of the Orca. Next to him, a man with thick sideburns begins to sing: “Show me the way to go home…” Hooper joins in, slapping the table in rhythm and taking a swig from a cup of mystery booze. The boat rocks gently in the Atlantic tide as their voices echo across the open water.

Sounds familiar, right? You’d be forgiven for thinking I’m describing a scene straight out of Jaws, and in a way, I am. But this was also a very real moment I witnessed at the Jaws 50th Anniversary celebration, when Richard Dreyfuss himself climbed aboard the newly commissioned replica of the Orca on Martha’s Vineyard and gave fans a show.

It was just one of many surreal moments during my time on the island, covering (via the video embedded above) what can only be described as a love letter to the greatest fishing movie of all time. I was beyond excited to travel to the place where it all began, half a century after Spielberg’s great white thriller redefined cinema. And the island has fully embraced its place in film history. From the moment I stepped off the ferry, it was clear: I wasn’t just visiting the Vineyard. I was walking into Amity. Everywhere you turned, the Jaws spirit was alive, from local businesses with shark-themed specials and decor, to costumed fans channeling Brody, Hooper, and Quint. Even the sharks were real, at least one great white was spotted offshore during the weekend.

The highlight for many was the return of the Orca, lovingly rebuilt as part of the Return of a Legend project. Built by SMC Inc. with guidance from original Jaws production designer Joe Alves, the new Orca isn’t just a replica, it’s a floating tribute. This faithful recreation docked at Nancy’s in Oak Bluffs and drew crowds all weekend. One fan (who shall remain nameless to cover their movie crimes) even brought by a piece he lifted from the original Orca for fans to touch, like some sort of cinematic holy relic.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum hosted Jaws: The Reunion, a lawn party honoring the locals who helped bring the film to life. One of the coolest things was meeting the islanders who were a part of shooting the movie back in 1974. From the girl who screams “shark!”, to the kids with the fake fin, Everywhere you turned out here, someone had a tale about that unforgettable summer. Their stories and their pride made the celebration deeply personal. Inside the museum, the exhibit Jaws at 50: A Deeper Dive featured unforgettable relics: Ben Gardner’s head, Mayor Vaughn’s anchor-print blazer, Quint’s harpoon gun, and more. This exhibit runs through summer as part of the year long celebration which also includes a visit from Broadway’s The Shark is Broken, written by and starring Ian Shaw, son of Robert Shaw.

Another highlight was Jaws in Concert, an outdoor screening presented by Alamo Drafthouse with a live score performed by the Cape Cod Symphony, a perfect tribute to one of the most iconic film scores of all time. Famously, Steven Spielberg initially thought John Williams’ now-legendary theme was a joke when he first heard it. But today, those two simple notes are instantly recognizable as the primal, carnal heartbeat of a shark turned into music. The event was introduced by Ben Mankiewicz of Turner Classic Movies and featured a special appearance by Richard Dreyfuss himself. And because this was an island screening, there was a uniquely personal touch: whenever a local who had appeared in the film came on screen, they would stand up and take a bow. Watching Jaws alongside the very people who helped bring it to life made the experience feel truly one-of-a-kind.

Premiering on the island this weekend was the National Geographic documentary Jaws @ 50, followed by a celebratory afterparty at the very hotel where the cast and crew stayed during the summer of 1974.

The documentary, set to debut on Disney+, is a must-watch for Jaws fans, featuring brand-new behind-the-scenes stories, rare footage, and fresh insights into the making of the film that started it all.

No Jaws pilgrimage would be complete without visiting the film’s most iconic locations. I made stops at Brody’s house, the site of Quint’s shack, downtown Edgartown(which famously doubled as Amity), the town hall, the beach from the opening attack, and of course, the legendary Jaws Bridge. Taking the leap into the waters below has become a rite of passage for fans.Yes, I jumped, and no, it wasn’t graceful, so don’t expect to see the footage.

I also visited a lesser-known but deeply significant spot: The Island Theater, the site of the original Jaws premiere in 1975. It was here that locals and crew gathered to see the film they weren’t sure would even work, only to witness the birth of the first summer blockbuster. While this theater holds an important place in Jaws history, it’s currently closed and in need of serious restoration. Still, one can’t help but hope that someday it will be revived. Just imagine how incredible it would be to watch Jaws again, right where it all began.

All in all, this was a phenomenal celebration of a film that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of generations. Spending the weekend alongside fans, cast, and crew was a truly unforgettable way to mark this cinematic milestone. For a few days, I wasn’t just visiting Martha’s Vineyard, I was fully immersed in Amity Island. To top it all off, I got a Jaws-themed tattoo just steps away from the docked Orca. After a weekend like this, how could I not? My love for Jaws is now permanently inked, and I’ll drink to that leg.

From major events like the return of the Orca and the Jaws in Concert screening, to quieter moments like conversations with locals who were part of the original production, every experience, big or small, was a reminder of just how deeply this film resonates. The passion, the nostalgia, the pride, it was all there, on full display. Fifty years later, it’s clear that Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece still has teeth. And judging by the energy on the island, it’s not losing its bite any time soon.