Jennifer Love Hewitt to narrate They Know What They Did docuseries for HBO Max

She knows what you did last summer…and that other summer…and that other time, too. Jennifer Love Hewitt is going all in on the I Know What You Did Last Summer universe, as she will be narrating a true crime docuseries titled They Know What They Did, which will air on HBO Max this year.

As per Bloody Disgusting, They Know What They Did has the following synopsis: “Blending a kaleidoscope of perspectives, each episode charts the journey to confront what really happened, revealing secrets and uncovering the truth. The stories unfold through first-person accounts of friends, family, locals, journalists and law enforcement.”

While no official release date has been set for They Know What They Did, it’s assumed that the series will arrive sometime around the release of I Know What You Did Last Summer, which comes out on July 18th.

While They Know What They Did sounds like a fitting companion of sorts for the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise revival, most eyes will be on the feature itself, especially since Hewitt is reprising Julie James from the first two movies. Joining her in the legacy department will be Freddie Prinze Jr., who played boyfriend Ray Bronson.

In the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, a group of teens accidentally kill someone in a car accident, only to start getting picked off one by one the following year. OK, so that’s the exact same plot as the 1997 original but in this case, the teens seek out the help of both Julie and Ray. On bringing back those characters, director Jennifer Kayton Robinson said, “So the way that I’ve approached the franchise is that I feel like those final scenes in the first two movies live outside the canon, because in the first movie she gets attacked through the shower, through the glass door, and in the second movie, she gets pulled under the bed. So they’re both alive and well, and what I will say is that we have continued the tradition in our film.” Fair enough – at least they didn’t force a lousy excuse to bring back Helen Shivers…

Will you be checking out the new I Know What You Did Last Summer in theaters? What about They Know What They Did on HBO Max? Let us know below!

