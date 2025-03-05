Amanda Seyfried says she thinks there will be a Jennifer’s Body sequel

Who found pieces of Jennifer’s body? The Diablo Cody-scripted horror flick fared poorly at the box office upon release in 2009, never getting past the #5 spot where it debuted. From there, its domestic numbers virtually matched its budget. But it has developed a strong cult following since and is generally considered to be one of the most underrated and misunderstood horror movies of its decade. But is the fanbase hungry enough now for a sequel? It seems so, as co-star Amanda Seyfried has teased that there may be more.

Seyfried – who played Anita “Needy” Lesnicki – recently chatted with IndieWire, suggesting that there is something in the works for Jennifer’s Body 2. “I think we’re making another one. I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think.’” Realistically, that “thinking” is enough for fans to get excited and speculate just what a sequel could bring, especially given how the first one ended, which we won’t spoil here but felt like the perfect way to cap it off.

Diablo Cody – who returned to the horror-comedy genre with last year’s Lisa Frankenstein (which fared even worse than Jennifer’s Body) – has previously said she is down for a sequel but knows that the initial box office numbers might cause problems when it comes to getting the greenlight. “I wanna do a sequel. I am not done with Jennifer’s Body. I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe it in as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.”

While nothing has been confirmed on Jennifer’s Body 2 (and we’ll be sure to update you whenever we get news, if there is any), it can absolutely work. Cody has gotten a lot of criticism for her writing but, as with the first Jennifer’s Body, no doubt she can expand on some of the themes that she explored the first time around such as female empowerment, friendship dynamics and objectification, especially in today’s culture.

Do you want to see a sequel to Jennifer’s Body? Give us your thoughts below.