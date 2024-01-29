Diablo Cody is ready for a sequel to Jennifer’s Body, but are you?

Diablo Cody says she’s for a sequel to Jennifer’s Body and reflects on the growing resurgence of the movie over the years.

Jennifer’s Body was a box-office failure upon its release fifteen years ago, but it has grown quite the cult following, so much so that writer Diablo Cody is ready for a sequel.

While speaking with Bloody Disgusting’s Boo Crew Podcast, Diablo Cody shared her thoughts on the growing appreciation Jennifer’s Body has experienced since its release. “ I mean it’s gotten progressively happier for me. At first I was like, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, well where was this audience when the movie came out, ” Cody explained. “ It was a critical, commercial failure. I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you. It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan [Fox]… [then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along. “

So, is the time right for a sequel to Jennifer’s Body? “ YES! I wanna do a sequel, ” Cody said. “ I am not done with Jennifer’s Body. I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe it in as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars. ” Jennifer’s Body starred Megan Fox as a newly possessed high-school cheerleader who kills and devours her male classmates, with only her childhood best friend (Amanda Seyfried) standing in her way. The film originally received mixed reviews and only managed to take in $31 million worldwide.

Diablo Cody has returned to the horror genre with Lisa Frankenstein, a horror comedy “ about a misunderstood teenager (Kathryn Newton)and her high school crush (Cole Sprouse), who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way. ” The film will hit theaters on February 9th.

Would you like to see a sequel to Jennifer’s Body?