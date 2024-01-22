Lisa Frankenstein: Zelda Williams, Diablo Cody horror comedy gets a new poster ahead of February release

With the release of the Zelda Williams / Diablo Cody horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein a few weeks away, a new poster has been unveiled

The horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein , which marks the feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams and was scripted by Diablo Cody, is set to receive a theatrical release on February 9, 2024, just in time for Valentine’s Day – and with that release date right around the corner, a new poster for the film has made its way online. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Set in 1989, the film has the following synopsis: A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Kathryn Newton (Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) star alongside Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), Liza Soberano (Alone/Together), Joe Chrest (Stranger Things), and Henry Eikenberry (The Crowded Room). Newton is playing Lisa Frankenstein, Sprouse is the handsome Victorian corpse, and Chrest will be playing Lisa’s father Dale. Soberano’s character is named Taffy and Gugino is playing Janet.

Cody produced Lisa Frankenstein with Mason Novick. A press release notes that they have previously collaborated on films including Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer’s Body, and Juno, which earned Cody an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Jeff Lampert serves as executive producer, while Focus Features’ Vice President of Production and Development, Michelle Momplaisir, was the creative executive on the project. Focus Features will distribute the film in the United States, and Universal Pictures International is the international distributor. Filming took place in New Orleans.

Williams previously directed a horror comedy short called Kappa Kappa Die (which was scripted by Piranha 3D and Saw X writers Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg).

Are you looking forward to Lisa Frankenstein? Take a look at the film’s new poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

I’m a big fan of the Cody-scripted 2009 horror comedy Jennifer’s Body (which was directed by Karyn Kusama), so I will be watching Lisa Frankenstein for sure.