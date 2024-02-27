Lisa Frankenstein has already been given a digital release

The horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein just reached theatres earlier this month, and now it has already been given a digital release

The horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein (you can read our review HERE), which came to us from director Zelda Williams (making her feature directorial debut) and screenwriter Diablo Cody, just reached theatres on February 9th… and it hasn’t exactly been a smash, drawing just $9 million at the domestic box office so far. Maybe now it will be able to draw in more viewers, as they’re going to have the chance to watch the movie in the comfort of their own homes: Universal Pictures has already given Lisa Frankenstein a digital release, and it’s available to watch through sites like Amazon.

Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein has the following synopsis: A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Kathryn Newton (Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) have the lead roles and are joined in the cast by Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), Liza Soberano (Alone/Together), Joe Chrest (Stranger Things), and Henry Eikenberry (The Crowded Room). Newton is playing Lisa Frankenstein, Sprouse is the handsome Victorian corpse, and Chrest will be playing Lisa’s father Dale. Soberano’s character is named Taffy and Gugino is playing Janet.

Cody produced Lisa Frankenstein with Mason Novick. A press release notes that they have previously collaborated on films including Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer’s Body, and Juno, which earned Cody an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Jeff Lampert serves as executive producer, while Focus Features’ Vice President of Production and Development, Michelle Momplaisir, was the creative executive on the project. Focus Features will distribute the film in the United States, and Universal Pictures International is the international distributor. Filming took place in New Orleans.

Williams previously directed a horror comedy short called Kappa Kappa Die (which was scripted by Piranha 3D and Saw X writers Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg).

Will you be watching Lisa Frankenstein now that it has been given a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.