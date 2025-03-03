Jessica Lange has no interest in returning to American Horror Story

Jessica Lange has played 4 different characters in 53 episodes of American Horror Story, but has no interest in returning to the show

Jessica Lange played the role of Constance Langdon in the first season of the FX horror anthology series American Horror Story , then returned to play Sister Jude Martin in season 2, Fiona Goode in season 3, and Elsa Mars in season 4, before reprising the role of Constance Langdon in season 8. Overall, she has been in 53 episodes of the show – and as far as she’s concerned, that’s enough. She has no interest in returning to the series.

The next season of American Horror Story will be the show’s thirteenth. FX ordered season 13 at the same time they ordered season 11 (which aired in 2022) and season 12 (which aired from 2023 into ’24) – and even though there’s no word on when we can expect to see the season, there’s already a lot of speculation going around that season 13 is going to be the end of the show. But not even that idea is enough to get Lange interested in coming back one more time.

When SPIN 1038 asked her if she’ll be in American Horror Story season 13, Lange answered, “ Oh, Christ, no! I haven’t done it for more than ten years, twelve years. So no, I’m not doing it. ” The interviewer then said, “Because this is supposed to be the last season, if they asked you back, would you come back?” Lange simply said, “ No. “

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is an anthology series where each season is conceived as a self-contained miniseries, following a different set of characters and settings in the same fictional universe, and a storyline with its own “beginning, middle, and end.”

Although Lange’s time on American Horror Story has come to an end, she has gone on to work on other shows from the same creators. She had a role in season 1 of the Netflix comedy drama The Politician, which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, and she played Joan Crawford in all eight episodes of the first season of the FX drama anthology Feud, which was created by Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam. Then she came back to play Lillie Mae Faulk in three episodes of the second season.

