Travis Kelce makes his acting debut for Ryan Murphy’s new FX horror show Grotesquerie

Ryan Murphy is not one to shy away from many things. This even includes casting names not normally known for acting, such as Lady Gaga’s early crossover role when she made her appearance in the FX series, American Horror Story. Recently, Murphy even cast Kim Kardashian in a later season of American Horror Story, who isn’t the most popular figure, given the amount of exposure she’s received for years. Murphy would drop a teaser for his upcoming horror drama for FX, which you can watch below, and Deadline has reported that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be making his Hollywood debut in Grotesquerie.

The NFL star will be starring alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the upcoming horror series, and the show has just started production. Grotesquerie finds Murphy reuniting with his normal run of collaborators Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. He released an all-text teaser in on his Instagram last February. The teaser included audio of Nash-Betts character in either a phone call or recording where she says, “I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now. There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness.”

Kelce would be a hometown celebrity in his own right with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes being predominantly featured in the national spotlight. However, a public budding relationship with popstar Taylor Swift catapulted Kelce into the stratosphere. Prior to his newfound international fame, Kelce had dipped his toe into the acting world when hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. However, years before, he would also become the focus of his own reality dating show, Catching Kelce. Kelce regularly hosts a podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, but Hollywood came knocking with his high-profile tabloid relationship, and Kelce would sign with CAA. He had also began his run as a film producer as he would EP for an indie titled My Dead Friend Zoe, which premiered at SXSW. He is also set to produce an upcoming documentary on artist Jean-Michel Basquiat titled King Pleasure.

Meanwhile, Murphy has plenty of projects in the works for FX, including further seasons of American Horror Story, American Crime Story, American Horror Stories, Feud, and the upcoming American Sports Story, which will focus on Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots player who was found guilty of murder and later killed himself. Jose Andrés Rivera (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) has been tapped to star as Hernandez in American Sports Story, with Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V) onboard as Tim Tebow.