Second half of American Horror Story: Delicate season begins airing in April

Season 12 of the anthology series American Horror Story, which is also known as American Horror Story: Delicate , started airing back in September… but due to the writers and actors strikes, the season had to be split in half. Deadline reports that FX has now announced when the second half of the season is going to start airing: Wednesday, April 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The return episode will then be available to watch on the Hulu streaming service the next day. The second half of this season consists of four episodes, which will air on a weekly basis.

Deadline notes, “The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories at a later date.”

American Horror Story is an anthology series where each season is conceived as a self-contained miniseries, following a different set of characters and settings in the same fictional universe, and a storyline with its own “beginning, middle, and end.”

American Horror Story season 12 is based on source material, which is a first for the show. The material in question is the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine – which is why season 12 is subtitled Delicate. Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition was just published last year, courtesy of Sourcebooks Landmark. (You can pick up a copy at THIS LINK.) It’s said to be a “ gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. “ Here’s the full description: Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she’s gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her. Then her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage―except Anna’s convinced she’s still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it’s taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can’t help but wonder what exactly she’s carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong . The TV adaptation is described as “a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby“.

The cast of this season includes American Horror Story regular Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row), “reality star, entrepreneur, podcaster and pop culture icon” Kim Kardashian and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in the FX television series Pose, a series that American Horror Story creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created with Steven Canals.

Kardashian is taking on a role that was written with her specifically in mind. This season of American Horror Story is being written and showrun by a single writer, Halley Feiffer. Murphy, Falchuk, and Feiffer are executive producing American Horror Story: Delicate with Alexis Martin Woodall and Scott Robertson.

Are you looking forward to the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.