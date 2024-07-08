Halle Berry, Glenn Close join Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy’s legal drama series

Halle Berry and Glenn Close are heading back to the small screen. They’re set to join the cast of All’s Fair, an upcoming legal drama series from Ryan Murphy and 20th Television.

Not much is known about the series, only that it has been described as a “ glossy and sexy ” procedural. The roles Berry and Close will play in the series are being kept under wraps, but it was previously announced that Kim Kardashian would star as a “ top divorce attorney and the owner of an all-woman L.A. law firm. ” Kardashian previously worked with Murphy on the latest season of American Horror Story.

Halle Berry and Glenn Close will also serve as executive producers on the project alongside Kim Kardashian, Ryan Murphy, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Holly Jeter. All’s Fair marks the first series to be developed under Murphy’s new Disney deal, with the superproducer also writing and directing for the series. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, and Richard Levine will also write for the series and serve as executive producers.

Berry doesn’t have many regular television roles under her belt. She previously starred in Extant, a sci-fi drama series produced by Steven Spielberg. In it, she played an astronaut who returns home to her family after a 13-month solo mission in outer space to discover that she has mysteriously become pregnant. The series was cancelled after two seasons. Berry will next be seen in Never Let Go, a survival horror movie directed by Alexandre Aja. The film will be released on September 27th.

Close has a little more experience on the small screen, winning acclaim for her starring role as the brilliant and ruthless lawyer Patty Hewes in Damages. She also made appearances in Will & Grace, The West Wing, The Shield, Tehran, The New Look, and more. And, of course, she’s also voiced Mona Simpson on The Simpsons close to a dozen times. She’s also part of the ensemble cast of Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which is currently filming.