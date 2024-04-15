Don Johnson to star opposite Joshua Jackson in Ryan Murphy’s new drama series Dr. Odyssey

Paging Don Johson! Report to the set of Ryan Murphy’s new ABC drama series, Dr. Odyssey, to join Joshua Jackson on a medical emergency! That’s right, patients. Don Johnson (Miami Vice, Knives Out) is scrubbing up for Murphy’s mysterious new project, Dr. Odyssey, which could be a medical procedural. The 20th Century Studios series targets a fall launch, with Ryan Murphy Television leading the charge.

While details about the show remain a mystery, reports indicate it’s a medical procedural aboard a cruise ship. If we know Murphy, there’s more than ship-wide food poisoning on the menu. Details about Johnson’s character remain unknown.

Murphy will write Dr. Odyssey and executive produce with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Paris Barclay (Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, American Horror Story) directs and executive produces Dr. Odyssey. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also executive produce alongside Jackson.

We’re big fans of Don Johnson in these parts, especially JoBlo’s editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray. Famously known for playing Detective James Crockett in the Miami Vice TV series, Johnson also starred as Inspector Nash Bridges opposite Cheech Marin’s Inspector/Lieutenant Joe Dominguez in the Nash Bridges TV series. Johnson recently played Judd Crawford in the outstanding Watchmen TV series and as Rick in the Kenan Thompson-led comedy series Kenan. Johnson also plays Arthur in the Book Club films, Book Club, and Book Club: The Next Chapter.

Murphy has other television projects, including A Chorus Line, Grotesquerie, Consent, The Watcher, the TV movie One Hit Wonders, American Sports Story, and an Untitled Marlene Dietrich Netflix Project.

Do you have any predictions about the plot or tone of Dr. Odyssey? What kind of medical horrors could unfold on the high seas? Are you a fan of cruise ships? You wouldn’t catch me dead on one of those floating death traps. I’m not a boat person in general. I don’t like to be stuck in a confined space with people. In the comments section below, let us know what you think Dr. Odyssey is about and who Don Johnson’s character will be.