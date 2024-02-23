Ryan Murphy teases Grotesquerie, a new horror series starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance & Lesley Manville

Ryan Murphy can’t be stopped. The prolific producer took to Instagram to drop a teaser for Grotesquerie, a new horror drama series starring Niecy Nash-Betts.

The Grotesquerie teaser offers no visuals, just the voice of Nash-Betts. “ I don’t know when it started. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s different now. There’s been a shift. It’s like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole to the center of nothingness, ” Nash-Betts’ character says in the teaser. “ What I saw today — they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You think, ‘Well hon, evil has always existed,’ and cite some statistic about how the world’s getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive, honey. Come back. It’s not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers, because something’s happening around us, and nobody sees but me. “

In addition to Nash-Betts, Grotesquerie is also set to star Courtney B. Vance (American Crime Story) and Lesley Manville (Miss Harris Goes to Paris). The series will premiere on FX in the fall. We don’t have any other details on the series, but I’m already excited, given the talent of those involved.

Niecy Nash-Betts has worked with Ryan Murphy several times before, most recently on Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for Netflix. She played Glenda Cleveland, Jeffrey’s neighbour, and delivered a haunting performance which saw her take home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie just last month.

Murphy has plenty of projects in the works for FX, including further seasons of American Horror Story, American Crime Story, American Horror Stories, Feud, and the upcoming American Sports Story, which will focus on Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots player who was found guilty of murder and later killed himself. Jose Andrés Rivera (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) has been tapped to star as Hernandez in American Sports Story, with Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V) onboard as Tim Tebow.