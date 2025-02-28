Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X 4K releases coming from Arrow Video in May

Last September, the folks at Arrow Video gave the 2009 Friday the 13th a 4K release – and now they’re set to give the same treatment to two earlier entries in the franchise, 1993’s Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday and 2001’s Jason X ! Arrow Video will be releasing both of those films on 4K Ultra HD on May 20th, and copies are already available for pre-order on their website. Jason Goes to Hell can be pre-ordered at THIS LINK and Jason X can be pre-ordered HERE.

Directed by Adam Marcus, who worked on the script with Dean Lorey and Jay Huguely, Jason Goes to Hell has the following description: After dying, coming back, taking Manhattan and dying again, Jason Voorhees is now back as a body snatcher in Jason Goes to Hell, an impossibly fun slice of campy supernatural slasher action! Jason Voorhees is finally dead! Or is he? After being blown to smithereens in a sting operation, the infamous killer’s body is taken to the morgue in Youngstown, Ohio. But Jason can’t be killed so easily, and his stillbeating heart possesses the body of the coroner performing his autopsy. The now body-hopping Jason begins hacking and slashing his way back to his stomping ground of Crystal Lake, where his last living relatives, Diana, her daughter Jessica and her newborn baby Stephanie still reside. Only by them can he be truly killed, and only through them can he be reborn, and Jason is determined to return to full power. Can the last remaining Voorheeses survive long enough to finally send Jason to hell for good? Featuring fan favorite Kane Hodder as Jason and spectacular special effects by industry legends Howard Berger, Robert Kurtzman and Greg Nicotero of KNB EFX Group, Jason Goes to Hell is a madcap entry in one of the most lasting and entertaining franchises of all time!

Arrow Video’s 4K release has the following contents: 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both the Theatrical Cut and the Unrated Cut – Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD 5.1 surround audio on both cuts – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin – Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by JA Kerswell and original production notes – DISC ONE: THEATRICAL CUT – Introduction to the film by director Adam Marcus – Faces of Death, a brand interview with special makeup effects creator Robert Kurtzman – Undercover Angel, a brand new interview with actor Julie Michaels – Mixing it Up, a brand new interview with composer Harry Manfredini – The Gates of Hell, an archival interview with director Adam Marcus – Jason vs. Terminator, director Adam Marcus on growing up with the Cunninghams – Über-Jason, an archival interview with Kane Hodder on playing Jason – Additional TV footage, with optional commentary by director Adam Marcus – Theatrical trailer and TV spots – Stills, behind-the-scenes and poster galleries – DISC TWO: UNRATED CUT – Brand new audio commentary with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton – Archival audio commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter Bracke – Archival audio commentary with director Adam Marcus and screenwriter Dean Lorey

Directed by Jim Isaac from a script written by Todd Farmer, Jason X has the following description: It is now time for Jason Voorhees to boldly go where no serial killer has gone before in Jason X, a spectacular sci-fi twist on the Friday the 13th franchise brought to life by legendary special effects supervisor Jim Isaac (Gremlins, eXistenZ). The year is 2455, humanity has left an overly polluted Earth for a new planet they’ve christened Earth II. A crew of scientists on an expedition to Earth I discover a research facility near Camp Crystal Lake where Jason Voorhees’ body has been cryogenically frozen. They decide to bring him back on their spaceship, but in so doing seal their doom! As they depart once again for the furthest stars, the masked maniac awakens, ready to kill again! With fan favorite Kane Hodder returning as Jason this time sporting a new space age look, and some of the most creative kills in all of slasherdom, Jason X is a rollicking blast from take-off to landing!

Here’s the information on the 4K release: 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD 5.1 surround audio options – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Introduction to the film by actor Kane Hodder – Brand new audio commentary with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton – Archival audio commentary with writer Todd Farmer and author Peter Bracke – Archival audio commentary with director Jim Isaac, writer Todd Farmer and producer Noel Cunningham – Scoring the Stars, a brand new interview with composer Harry Manfredini – Outta Space: The Making of Jason X, an archival documentary on the making of the film featuring interviews with producers Noel Cunningham and Sean S. Cunningham, actor Kane Hodder and writer Todd Farmer – In Space No One Can Hear You Scream, an archival interview with writer Todd Farmer – Kristi Is a Headbanger, an archival interview with actor Kristi Angus – Jason Rebooted, Sean S. Cunningham on Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X – The Many Lives of Jason Voorhees, an archival documentary on the history of the character – By Any Means Necessary: The Making of Jason X, archival making-of documentary – Cast and crew interviews – Behind-the-scenes footage – Electronic Press Kit – Theatrical trailers and TV spots – Stills, behind-the-scenes and poster galleries – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin – Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Matt Donato and JA Kerswell

Will you be getting Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday and/or Jason X on 4K from Arrow Video? Let us know by leaving a comment below.