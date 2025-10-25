Horror Movie News

Is Jim Carrey fit to play Freddy Krueger? Nightmare 3: Dream Warriors director thinks so

By
Posted 22 minutes ago
jim carreyjim carrey

At this point, the rights to A Nightmare on Elm Street lie with Wes Craven’s estate, so there’s really no telling what will happen with it. And the same goes for Freddy Krueger, whose own future remains unclear now that Robert Englund is officially too much of an “old dog” for the part. But if Dream Warriors director ever gets his way, he has the perfect idea for who could step into the part: Jim Carrey…

Jim Carrey isn’t exactly known for horror (we saw how that went with The Number 23…), but Russell sees it a different way that would make him an ideal Freddy. As he told Dread Central, “Jim, in my opinion, could almost do anything if he put his heart into it. For Jim to do it, we’d have to do something that was another leap in the Elm Street series — a little bit like what Wes did with his very meta New Nightmare. I think Jim would only consider it, and I’d only consider harnessing Jim, if there was a bold new direction for Elm Street.”

I respect Jim Carrey plenty for his role in comedy (especially in the ‘90s), but taking on a part like Freddy Krueger is a pretty absurd idea. Besides, Carrey seems a little too focused on Sonic movies to don the clawed gloves. But hey, if we want him as a sicko burn victim, let’s get a Fire Marshall Bill movie going!

In the past, Englund himself gave his blessing to Kevin Bacon, an admirer of the genre who has stepped into it plenty of times, even of course sticking a memorable role in 1980’s Friday the 13th, years before A Nightmare on Elm Street was released. Whoever may take over Freddy Krueger (if anybody) has a lot of pressure and a monumental task to live up to, something that it never really seems like Jackie Earle Haley ever recovered from…

What do you think of Chuck Russell’s dream casting of Jim Carrey as Freddy Krueger? Could it have ever worked? Chime in in the comments section below!

Source: Dread Central
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,169 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest A Nightmare on Elm Street News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 3 weeks ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 3 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?