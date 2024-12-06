Jennifer Love Hewitt still not officially signed on for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer

There’s a new sequel to the 1997 slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer (watch it HERE) and its 1998 follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (watch that one HERE) coming our way from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) – and even though filming is already underway, Jennifer Love Hewitt has revealed that she has still not officially signed on to reprise the role of heroine Julie James!

Robinson is directing the film from a screenplay by Leah McKendrick (M.F.A.), which has received some rewrites from Robinson and journalist Sam Lansky. McKendrick told Collider a while back that the new sequel will reckon with “ some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore? “ McKendrick also said that when she went in to pitch her take to Sony, the most important things they wanted to hear about were “ the accident, the event that kicks it off, and who the killer is. “

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer stars Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story), Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow), and model / musician Gabbriette, who will be making her feature film acting debut. Robinson’s Do Revenge star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) was attached at one time, but had to drop out due to scheduling issues. It appears that she has been replaced by Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies). I Know What You Did Last Summer and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer cast member Freddie Prinze Jr. recently signed on to reprise the role of Ray Bronson, while Jennifer Love Hewitt has been in negotiations to appear in the film… and those negotiations have been going on for quite a while.

In a new interview with Coming Soon, Hewitt said, “ So, the interesting thing is I’m not officially signed on yet, but we’re close. We’ve been trying to figure out a lot with the (TV series) 9-1-1 schedule. It’s been a little tricky. But the idea of returning to Julie James is really exciting for me. It’s scary. I think on the personal level of being like, ‘what are people gonna think of the 45-year-old version of Julie James?’ I think ’cause I’m a woman and human, that part of it makes me a little nervous. But playing her again would be an honor. I think I feel excited to show or see what she’s been up to and how she has changed, and what she still holds onto from that infamous night on the road. “

Hewitt also revealed that her kids recently watched I Know What You Did Last Summer. “ My kids just watched it for the first time and that was wild. My big kids sitting with them and their friends watching a movie and seeing myself at 18 and looking just like my daughter, which is crazy. They loved it. I loved that fan base. I love that people still root for that movie. It was a big moment for me in my life. It was my first time really starring in a movie I was 18. It just has a special place in my heart for sure. “

Are you looking forward to the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, and are you hoping to see Jennifer Love Hewitt return as Julie James in the film?