The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6 will wrap up with a six movie marathon

Earlier this year, Shudder renewed The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for a supersized sixth season that was designed to make sure Joe Bob Briggs would be an even more consistent presence on the streaming service throughout the year. Normally, a season of The Last Drive-In would see Joe Bob hosting double features every Friday for ten weeks straight. This season has taken a different approach, having Joe Bob host a single movie every other Friday. Following a special Roger Corman double feature on March 15th, season 6 officially got started on March 29th – and Shudder has just announced that the season is going to wrap up with a special event: a six film marathon called The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon!

A press release informs us that The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon will premiere on Friday, August 30th at 9pm ET on the Shudder TV and AMC+ TV feeds. The marathon will then be available on demand on both platforms the following Sunday, September 1st.

The special has the following description: Joe Bob Briggs, Darcy the Mail Girl, and a few surprise guests are up all night to party like jungle animals for The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon, a dusk-to-dawn marathon event celebrating 6 years and 6 seasons with 6 killer movies… just like the devil intended.

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema.

Here’s how season 6 has gone so far: Joe Bob showed Rottentail on March 29th, The Toxic Avenger (with special guest Lloyd Kaufman) on April 12th, The Autopsy of Jane Doe (with special guests Eric Garcia, Ian Goldberg, and Richard Naing) on April 26th, Death Spa on May 10th, Graduation Day on May 24th, Donnie Darko (with special guest Bob Berney) on June 7th, Suitable Flesh (with special guest Joe Lynch) on June 21st, Dr. Giggles on July 5th, and Carnival of Souls on July 19th. There will be shows on August 2nd and 16th, leading to the marathon event on the 30th. Since the The Last Drive-In era of Joe Bob’s career got started with a thirteen movie marathon back in 2018, a six movie marathon does indeed some like the perfect way to wrap up season 6.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

Will you be watching the marathon ending of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 6? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

