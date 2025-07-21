Johnny Depp teams up with Ridley Scott for Hyde graphic novel from Mechanical Cake

Johnny Depp and Ridley Scott are joining forces for Hyde, a new graphic novel property based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The project also includes Jesse Negron’s Mechanical Cake, with all three having co-ownership.

Created by Jesse Negron, Hyde will pick up after the events of the classic novella and “ imagines a world where Mr. Hyde has defeated Jekyll. Now unencumbered by interruptions from his alter ego, Hyde can finally freely explore his dark tendencies with uninhibited abandon. ” The graphic novel will consist of two volumes, with each volume consisting of two chapters with over two hundred pages. It will find Mr. Hyde in the sewers beneath London, where he experiments on others using the corrupting serum to create even more “Hydes.”

Related Johnny Depp reflects on being dropped from the Fantastic Beasts franchise

As you can see from the image above, Hyde will share Depp’s likeness, with the actor set to have input on all aspects of the property. “ To build within the world of Robert Louis Stevenson’s masterful characters and to be welcomed into the vision of Ridley Scott… and inexplicably having the opportunity to explore. ” Depp said in a statement. “ It’s surprising to me. And hopefully surprising to him. It’s insane and beautiful to receive that trust from Ridley. A master. “

Negron wrote the series with Joe Matsumoto, with Gary Erskine and Chris Weston as the artists and Dave Elliott as the editor. “ This is an incredible opportunity to build a studio-level project that goes directly from the creators to the audience, with no filters in between, ” Negron said. “ Hyde, like everything Mechanical Cake does, is a bit off the rails, in a good way. We execute at a whole other level. We cannot wait to unleash HYDE into the world at San Diego Comic-Con this year! ” Hyde will be showcased at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. There will be a panel in Hall H from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. entitled Hyde: When the Worlds of Graphic Novels and Movies Collide.

Depp almost played another classic horror character nearly a decade ago, when he signed on to play The Invisible Man in the Dark Universe franchise. As we know, the potential franchise crashed and burned almost immediately with the failure of The Mummy.